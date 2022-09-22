Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
LOOK: Harrison Bader makes 'elite' sparkling defensive play in Yankees' win
“That’s a great play to make. There’s a short list of people making that – getting that read, getting that jump and diving straight forward head first. That’s an elite play he made,” manager Aaron Boone said of Bader’s catch.
NBC Sports
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
Yardbarker
Rays Finally Score, But Lose Lead Late, Get Swept by Astros
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been so long since the Tampa Bay Rays have scored any runs that it seemed like they didn't know what to do with a lead on Wednesday when they finally had one. It's been a tough series against the Houston Astros, the best team...
NBC Sports
Bonds welcomes Pujols to 700 Home Run Club: 'Well deserved'
Greatness recognizes greatness. Shortly after St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols blasted his way to history on Friday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, Giants legend Barry Bonds welcomed the fellow slugger to the 700 Home Run Club. At age 42, Pujols became just the fourth player in MLB...
NBC Sports
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/23/2022
A vital AL East showdown is on tap this evening as the Toronto Blue Jays travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for wild card supremacy. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Rays prediction and pick will be revealed. Sitting with a record...
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout
Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
FOX Sports
Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays
Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105;...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
NBC Sports
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
FOX Sports
Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2
Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series...
Judge falls just short of 61, Yankees clinch playoff berth
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth.Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on its feet for every pitch, and Judge drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of...
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB・
