Studio Tour readies for big year
Wimberley provides home, community and inspiration to a remarkable variety of artists, some from the internationally renowned. Seven of these artists will open the doors to their creative inner sanctums, as part of the Wimberley Valley Art League’s annual studio tour. This year’s tour promises to be one of the best ever put together. The tour will take place Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robert Moreman Memorial Scholarship Fund launches fund raising drive for 2023 awards
The Robert Moreman Memorial Scholarship Fund (RMMSF) received a huge outpouring of support from this community when it was launched last year by the Wimberley Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance (WVACA). This generosity enabled the fund to award substantial scholarships to four talented 2022 high school graduates. The annual scholarship, which honors Robert’s legacy and provides advanced educational funding for creative kids from both Wimberley High School and Katherine Anne Porter School is tax deductible and donations are being accepted now. To contribute, visit wimberleyarts.org/ scholarships.
Community unites behind Pride March
“Onward not Backward” That was the theme for the 2022 Wimberley Pride March as hundreds of people marched from the Wimberley Community Center all the way down to Blue Hole. For Kate Crosthwaite, it was good to see so many people participate and visit the march. “It was very...
Trying out for the UT equestrian team
It’s said if you gain the trust of a horse, you’ll have a friend for life. That’s important when you’re competing in the world of jumping and dressage. Dressage is a graceful form of riding that demonstrates the relationship forged between the horse and its rider. As for jumping — some are better than others.
League of Women Voters to host candidate forums including WISD, Woodcreek elections
In late September and early October, the League of Women Voters of Hays County will hold six virtual candidate forums. These forums will be in the format of Zoom webinars with the candidates and can be viewed live or afterwards from recordings on the Hays County League website. All candidate forums will be listed on the LWV of Hays County website (lwvhaysco.com) on the Candidate Forums page. No registration required; simply click on the link provided for a particular forum at 7 p.m. that day to view it live. The event schedule can also be accessed on the Event Calendar on the website as well as the LWV Hays County Facebook page. Forum questions for the candidates have been prepared by the League of Women Voters with input from the community.
