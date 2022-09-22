Read full article on original website
EIOT: Mount Vernon shuts out Benton, keeping perfect record alive
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The 4th-ranked Mount Vernon football team is still unbeaten early in the season after toppling Benton 47-0. The Mustangs are now 5-and-0 in 2022.
Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City for Iowa vs. Michigan
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will also see a return visit from Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. Iowa plays Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City and kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. The show...
New mural honoring RAGBRAI complete in downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids newest mural honors the beloved Iowa biking event RAGRAI (Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa). RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th ride in the summer of 2023. The two-story high mural is on the side of Hall Bicycle Company at 419 2nd Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.
New special mobility bikes make playground more fun & equitable for some Eastern Iowa kids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A group of local kids are getting more access to the first all-inclusive playground in Cedar Rapids. Variety Star Playground at Noelridge Park is built for kids with special needs in mind. It helps them gain strength and independence, while getting equitable...
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
SCAM ALERT: Iowa voters beware disinformation & fraudsters
A new scam alert just weeks out from the midterm elections. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is warning Iowans about fraudsters trying to spread election misinformation and disinformation. The warning comes after a Mahaska County voter requested an absentee ballot. Then they got a call from an out-of-state number,...
Cedar Amateur Astronomers holds event to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night
ELY, Iowa — Cedar Amateur Astronomers (CAA) will be celebrating International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doug Slauson, member of CAA, will give a lunar-themed presentation. Following the presentation will be an opportunity to look through CAA's large telescopes, weather permitting, and learn from CAA exhibits.
Cedar Rapids Vietnam Veteran receives Purple Heart
Vietnam War veteran David Clark received his Purple Heart Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving. Clark worked with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley for casework assistance in Clark's efforts to officially document his combat related...
Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County
Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
BALLOT BASICS: JoCo League of Women Voters announces lecture series on voting matters
IOWA CITY — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County and the Iowa City Public Library announced a new lecture series for voters ahead of the November election. Ballot Basics: Voting Matters begins October 12th. It'll be presented by Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor, and Kati McVay, Inside...
Murder trial for Jacqueline Holmes begins after mistrial in May
The murder trial for Jacqueline Holmes began September 20 after judge called for a mistrial over concerns over the jury being tainted earlier this year. Holmes is charged with murder in the stabbing death of her fiancé Tremaine Williams at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids on March 4, 2020.
Cedar Rapids Transit Announces Fare Changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Transit, which operates the public bus service throughout the city, will resume fare collection with updated fares on Monday, Sept. 26. Passengers may ride the bus using a bus pass, a participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket. More information is available below, as well as at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.
Joensy's Restaurant closing October 15
Center Point — Joensy's Restaurant, known for their tenderloins and family friendly atmosphere, will be closing their doors October 15. An equipment auction will take place with Backes Auctions sometime after closing. You can still dine at the restaurant at 220 Franklin St Center Point , IA. You can...
Emergency Preparedness Month: Don't rely on outdoor sirens too heavily
Johnson County — September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Johnson County Iowa Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson stresses this month is all about bringing awareness to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations. Now is a great time to start putting together or updating your preparedness kits, and...
Cedar Rapids PD make arrest, stemming from Mistrial
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) announced they've made an arrest on charges stemming from Mistrial. As the result of an investigation associated with an August 2022 mistrial, Nakia Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on charges of Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. On...
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
Iowa man charged in his fiancee's 2020 overdose death
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — A Montezuma man is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2020 overdose death of his fiancee. Online court records accuse Chancy Grife of driving to the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area to buy potent drugs which he provided to his fiancee Abby Owens. She was found...
14-year-old dog returns home after he was lost for 2 months
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old dog is back home with his family in Utah after he was lost for two months. Toby disappeared in July while camping with his family. His owner said they went camping up Payson Canyon near the Blackhawk Trail when Toby wandered off.
