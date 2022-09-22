ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Big Noon Kickoff returning to Iowa City for Iowa vs. Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game will also see a return visit from Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. Iowa plays Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City and kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. The show...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New mural honoring RAGBRAI complete in downtown Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids newest mural honors the beloved Iowa biking event RAGRAI (Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa). RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th ride in the summer of 2023. The two-story high mural is on the side of Hall Bicycle Company at 419 2nd Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm

Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

SCAM ALERT: Iowa voters beware disinformation & fraudsters

A new scam alert just weeks out from the midterm elections. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is warning Iowans about fraudsters trying to spread election misinformation and disinformation. The warning comes after a Mahaska County voter requested an absentee ballot. Then they got a call from an out-of-state number,...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Vietnam Veteran receives Purple Heart

Vietnam War veteran David Clark received his Purple Heart Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving. Clark worked with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley for casework assistance in Clark's efforts to officially document his combat related...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County

Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Murder trial for Jacqueline Holmes begins after mistrial in May

The murder trial for Jacqueline Holmes began September 20 after judge called for a mistrial over concerns over the jury being tainted earlier this year. Holmes is charged with murder in the stabbing death of her fiancé Tremaine Williams at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids on March 4, 2020.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Transit Announces Fare Changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Transit, which operates the public bus service throughout the city, will resume fare collection with updated fares on Monday, Sept. 26. Passengers may ride the bus using a bus pass, a participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket. More information is available below, as well as at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Joensy's Restaurant closing October 15

Center Point — Joensy's Restaurant, known for their tenderloins and family friendly atmosphere, will be closing their doors October 15. An equipment auction will take place with Backes Auctions sometime after closing. You can still dine at the restaurant at 220 Franklin St Center Point , IA. You can...
CENTER POINT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency Preparedness Month: Don't rely on outdoor sirens too heavily

Johnson County — September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Johnson County Iowa Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Wilson stresses this month is all about bringing awareness to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations. Now is a great time to start putting together or updating your preparedness kits, and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids PD make arrest, stemming from Mistrial

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) announced they've made an arrest on charges stemming from Mistrial. As the result of an investigation associated with an August 2022 mistrial, Nakia Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on charges of Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. On...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa man charged in his fiancee's 2020 overdose death

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — A Montezuma man is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2020 overdose death of his fiancee. Online court records accuse Chancy Grife of driving to the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area to buy potent drugs which he provided to his fiancee Abby Owens. She was found...
MONTEZUMA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

14-year-old dog returns home after he was lost for 2 months

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old dog is back home with his family in Utah after he was lost for two months. Toby disappeared in July while camping with his family. His owner said they went camping up Payson Canyon near the Blackhawk Trail when Toby wandered off.
UTAH STATE

