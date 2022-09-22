Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed
INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
2 firefighters suffer slight injuries battling large east Indianapolis fire
Current Publishing
Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash
A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Subaru plant
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Lafayette Subaru Factory this afternoon, according to LPD Lt. Justin Hartman. "We have located the suspect, and we believe at this time that the suspect has taken his own life," Hartman said at about 5:30 p.m. "There is no longer an ongoing threat to the community."
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
Woman shot, suspect dead at Lafayette Subaru plant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police say a man shot and wounded a female co-worker at the Subaru plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to the plant near I-65 and SR 38 around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a woman who...
Driver dies after crashing into Daleville home overnight
A woman died after she drove into a home early Monday on Daleville's north side, according to the Danville Police Department.
WTHR
Subaru shooting investigation underway in Lafayette
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Police respond to shooting at Subaru plant in Lafayette
WISH-TV
1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured
WIBC.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of A Crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police say they arrested a drunk driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after he tried to run away from a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident at the intersection of two county roads near Zionsville. Witnesses say the truck had left the roadway and rolled over.
Nearly 200 unclaimed remains buried in Marion County ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people in Marion County who pass away don't have any loved ones to bury them. However, a couple of local groups tried to change that Monday for nearly 200 people while raising awareness. Strangers gathered at Antioch Church to celebrate the lives of 173 men...
Indiana German Shepherd breeders face more than 2 dozen animal cruelty charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
Anderson man drowns in lake at Shadyside Recreation Area
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man drowned in a lake in Anderson on Saturday. Investigators said Michael McCroy, of Anderson, was attempting to swim across Shadyside Lake, located at 829 Alexandria Pike, with a companion just before 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told police that while McCroy...
wrtv.com
Man dies after early Sunday morning car crash in Indianapolis
cbs4indy.com
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead
WTHR
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' at Putnam County breeder
Deputies search a shed on a breeder's property in Putnam County on Sept. 9. Inside they found five dogs locked in small cages. They didn't have food or water and were all malnourished.
WTHR
