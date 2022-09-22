ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 firefighters suffer slight injuries battling large east Indianapolis fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters suffered slight injuries while battling a fire at an east Indianapolis car shop on Saturday. The fire started at 6014 Massachusetts Avenue, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 34th Street, a little after 5 p.m. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, three employees...
Current Publishing

Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
LEBANON, IN
The Exponent

One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Subaru plant

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Lafayette Subaru Factory this afternoon, according to LPD Lt. Justin Hartman. "We have located the suspect, and we believe at this time that the suspect has taken his own life," Hartman said at about 5:30 p.m. "There is no longer an ongoing threat to the community."
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, IN
Accidents
Lebanon, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Lebanon, IN
Boone County, IN
Accidents
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman shot, suspect dead at Lafayette Subaru plant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police say a man shot and wounded a female co-worker at the Subaru plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to the plant near I-65 and SR 38 around 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a woman who...
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WISH-TV

1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after his attempt to flee a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured, according to police. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident on County Road 300 South...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrap Yard#Accident
WIBC.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of A Crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police say they arrested a drunk driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after he tried to run away from a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident at the intersection of two county roads near Zionsville. Witnesses say the truck had left the roadway and rolled over.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Anderson man drowns in lake at Shadyside Recreation Area

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man drowned in a lake in Anderson on Saturday. Investigators said Michael McCroy, of Anderson, was attempting to swim across Shadyside Lake, located at 829 Alexandria Pike, with a companion just before 4:15 p.m. Witnesses told police that while McCroy...
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

Man dies after early Sunday morning car crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man died Sunday after police say he was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 38th Street just before 3 a.m. Police say the driver, Darrett Andre Lee Jr.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy