Read full article on original website
Related
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Behind the Double Meaning of “The Dance” By Garth Brooks
Though Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits to his name, “The Dance” remains one of his signature tracks. Released as the final single from his self-titled debut in 1990, the song was honored as both the Song of the Year and Video of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and has since stood the test of time, enduring as one of the songs people think of when they think of great country music of the ’90s.
Colter Wall Releases Cover Of The Waylon Jennings Tune, “Let’s All Help The Cowboys (Sing The Blues)”
After two longs years since he released his 2020 Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs project, and him playing a few unreleased tunes and covers at live shows here and there, he dropped two new surprise songs this morning. He teased that something was coming a few weeks...
Songwriters Jeffrey Steele and Steve Dorff Release Sad, Hopeful Love Song in Memory of Their Sons
"The lines were just falling out. You write so many songs, and this is just one of those moments it was coming through on its own through the conversation." Award-winning hit songwriters Steve Dorff and Jeffrey Steele have a decades-long friendship forged in the heartache of every parent's nightmare. Each man endured the death of a son. Steele's son, Alex LeVasseur, died in an ATV accident in 2007. He was 13 years old. Dorff's son, hit songwriter Andrew Dorff, died while on vacation in 2017. He had just turned 40. Dorff and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
‘I’ll Fly Away’: How Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels & Reba McEntire Each Made the Hymn Soar
“I’ll Fly Away” has been one of the most covered hymns over the past 90-plus years. Penned by Albert E. Brumley in 1929, the uplifting tune has spanned both generations and denominations. Brumley wrote the song after a day in the Oklahoma cotton fields left him dreaming of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collab During ACM Honors
Country music legend Vince Gill made a special appearance at this year’s ACM Honors to debut an old collaboration with Chris Stapleton. As Gill shared, he and Stapleton are longtime friends. And he knew about the Tennesse Whiskey singer’s talents long before the rest of the world. And the two have penned several songs together. The first was a tune called You Don’t Wanna Love a Man Like Me.
How did Elvis die? What you need to know about the rock legend's death and health.
Elvis Presley died at 42 years old. His death was the result of a "cardiac arrhythmia." He had health problems, such as severe constipation, diabetes.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
Remembering Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry + What He Spoke For
Has it really been five years since Troy Gentry died?. On September 8, 2017, Gentry took a helicopter ride before a show in Medford, N.J. Pilot error and a failure by maintenance personnel were eventually blamed for a crash that killed the 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry guitarist. Eddie Montgomery was waiting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clint Black’s Daughter Has a ‘Proud Daughter Moment’ As He Receives Major Award
Clint Black just passed another milestone in his career. He recently received a handful of RIAA achievements. His daughter took to her Instagram stories to declare how proud she is of him. “Proud daughter moment, I love you,” Lily Pearl Black said. Lily Pearl Black is 21 years old....
Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert officially kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Residency in Las Vegas last night. Live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater in Sin City, she sang tons of her biggest hits, like “Kerosene,” “Bluebird” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” just to name a few. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) And to the excitement of her hardcore fans, she broke out a newer tune from her most recent record Palomino called “Carousel,” which is […] The post Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Rodney Crowell Revisits the Stories Behind His Songs in Lyric Book ‘Word For Word’
While living in Hermosa Beach, California in 1976, Rodney Crowell found himself on the wrong side of the law when the police arrived at his door one day and took him to jail. Temporary incarceration was the penalty for neglecting to pay a number of fines for ignoring the area lease laws for his dog Banjo, leaving the singer sitting in a cell alone, without a pen or paper. It was there where Crowell began “writing” the words for his 1978 hit “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.”
The Daily South
Faith Hill To Receive Award From National Cowgirl Museum And Hall Of Fame
Country icon Faith Hill has been a lot of places. She has road-tripped across the country, toured the world, played the Grand Ole Opry, and graced the stages of the CMAs, ACMs, and Grammy Awards. Despite more than two decades in the country and pop music worlds, and more accolades than you can shake a Stetson at, there are still some places she's hasn't been yet. Now, she can cross one spot off the list: The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
Comments / 0