Read full article on original website
Related
wimberleyview.com
Community unites behind Pride March
“Onward not Backward” That was the theme for the 2022 Wimberley Pride March as hundreds of people marched from the Wimberley Community Center all the way down to Blue Hole. For Kate Crosthwaite, it was good to see so many people participate and visit the march. “It was very...
wimberleyview.com
State Highway 45 Southwest Connector heads into design phase
The final section of State Highway 45 Southwest is headed into the engineering and design phase after it received approval by the Hays County Commissioners Court, and Travis County isn’t very pleased with the decision. The final section will connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate...
wimberleyview.com
League of Women Voters to host candidate forums including WISD, Woodcreek elections
In late September and early October, the League of Women Voters of Hays County will hold six virtual candidate forums. These forums will be in the format of Zoom webinars with the candidates and can be viewed live or afterwards from recordings on the Hays County League website. All candidate forums will be listed on the LWV of Hays County website (lwvhaysco.com) on the Candidate Forums page. No registration required; simply click on the link provided for a particular forum at 7 p.m. that day to view it live. The event schedule can also be accessed on the Event Calendar on the website as well as the LWV Hays County Facebook page. Forum questions for the candidates have been prepared by the League of Women Voters with input from the community.
wimberleyview.com
Commissioners approve creation of La Cima Public Improvement District
Hays County Commissioners approved the creation of a North La Cima Public Improvement District (PID) after weeks of discussion and input from various stakeholders. Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell emphasized the county’s responsibility in holding La Cima accountable going forward, reassuring Country Estates residents their concerns will “continually be addressed.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley hires new City Administrator
The city of Wimberley has hired a new City Administrator. Tim Patek, the current City Manager for Gonzales, will start in his new position in Wimberley on October 17. “I want to be able to engage and communicate with the community that includes the mayor, council, residents, organizations, first responders, everybody,” Patek said. “I am hoping to build on the services we are offering and hopefully we can do that in a more efficient way to do that for the betterment of the city… I’d love to continue improving the quality of life that already exists in Wimberley, and I’m really excited about this opportunity.”
wimberleyview.com
DWI charges dropped against Commissioner
Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4, has had an outstanding DWI charge dropped from a traffic incident last year as part of a plea deal. Court records state that Smith crashed into a vehicle near the 2200 block of Lake Austin Blvd. on April 28, 2021, at approximately 3:31 a.m. An officer observed that Smith had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” according to the arrest affidavit, and the commissioner was charged with driving while intoxicated. That charge was dropped at a hearing in Travis County on Sept. 16, according to court documents.
wimberleyview.com
Robert Moreman Memorial Scholarship Fund launches fund raising drive for 2023 awards
The Robert Moreman Memorial Scholarship Fund (RMMSF) received a huge outpouring of support from this community when it was launched last year by the Wimberley Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance (WVACA). This generosity enabled the fund to award substantial scholarships to four talented 2022 high school graduates. The annual scholarship, which honors Robert’s legacy and provides advanced educational funding for creative kids from both Wimberley High School and Katherine Anne Porter School is tax deductible and donations are being accepted now. To contribute, visit wimberleyarts.org/ scholarships.
wimberleyview.com
Civic Club hosting murder mystery dinner
The Wimberley Community Civic Club hosts another Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Oct. 20, at Vintage Oaks Farm in Driftwood. With actors from the Lonestar Theatre, the performance titled “A Hair-Raising Halloween,” engages the audience to solve the crime during a Halloween- themed dinner. In the midst of a local Halloween party, a murder occurs. Partygoers, of the dead and undead persuasion, must solve the crime with the help of the audience and bring the perp to justice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wimberleyview.com
Studio Tour readies for big year
Wimberley provides home, community and inspiration to a remarkable variety of artists, some from the internationally renowned. Seven of these artists will open the doors to their creative inner sanctums, as part of the Wimberley Valley Art League’s annual studio tour. This year’s tour promises to be one of the best ever put together. The tour will take place Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Comments / 0