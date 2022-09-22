In late September and early October, the League of Women Voters of Hays County will hold six virtual candidate forums. These forums will be in the format of Zoom webinars with the candidates and can be viewed live or afterwards from recordings on the Hays County League website. All candidate forums will be listed on the LWV of Hays County website (lwvhaysco.com) on the Candidate Forums page. No registration required; simply click on the link provided for a particular forum at 7 p.m. that day to view it live. The event schedule can also be accessed on the Event Calendar on the website as well as the LWV Hays County Facebook page. Forum questions for the candidates have been prepared by the League of Women Voters with input from the community.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO