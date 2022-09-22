ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC commit Joey Olsen can't wait to play in Lincoln Riley's offense

By All Trojans Staff
 2 days ago

USC commit Joey Olsen plays wide receiver for his Oregon high school team, but his future lies as a tight end in the mold of NFL All-Pro Mark Andrews, another former wideout who blossomed under Lincoln Riley’s tutelage at Oklahoma.

Olsen's high school coach, Spencer Phillips, studied Riley’s offenses during a four-year coaching stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and believes Olsen fits perfectly into what Riley looks for at the position.

“The way that Lincoln uses these offset hybrid tight ends — you don’t find many 6-5, 220-pound, 10.9 (seconds in the 100 meters) athletes that look like Joey,” Phillips said. “So, the way that Lincoln is going to be able to use him and the conversations I know they’ve had, he’s going to be a really key piece going forward in their success. So, I’m very excited for him.”

