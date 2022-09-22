ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
CBS News

Why some Hyundai and Kia cars are easy prey for car thieves

Some Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs are missing a "key" anti-theft device, making them an easy target for car thieves. An insurance industry group says these cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry because their engines lack "immobilizer" systems, which is an electronic security device that prevents the car from being started without the correct key.
