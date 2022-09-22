U.S. Marshals captured a top 15 “most wanted” marine veteran Raymond “RJ” McLeod this week, more than six years after he was accused of beating his girlfriend to death while vacationing in San Diego, California. McLeod was found hiding in El Salvador, authorities said, and was captured a year after he was bumped to the feds’ “most wanted” list with a $50,000 payout to whoever could find him first. McLeod, who the feds described as a “heavy drinker” with “a history of domestic violence,” had been on the run since his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, was found beaten to death in June 2016, with McLeod the primary suspect. Ever since, the feds traced McLeod to Guatemala in 2017 and Belize the following year, but he always wiggled away before authorities could zero in on him. The 37-year-old was finally found this week at a school in Sonsonate—about 40 miles west of San Salvador—where he worked as an English teacher, U.S. Marshals said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO