Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia

In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Feds Capture ‘Most Wanted’ Murder Suspect Accused of Killing His Girlfriend

U.S. Marshals captured a top 15 “most wanted” marine veteran Raymond “RJ” McLeod this week, more than six years after he was accused of beating his girlfriend to death while vacationing in San Diego, California. McLeod was found hiding in El Salvador, authorities said, and was captured a year after he was bumped to the feds’ “most wanted” list with a $50,000 payout to whoever could find him first. McLeod, who the feds described as a “heavy drinker” with “a history of domestic violence,” had been on the run since his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, was found beaten to death in June 2016, with McLeod the primary suspect. Ever since, the feds traced McLeod to Guatemala in 2017 and Belize the following year, but he always wiggled away before authorities could zero in on him. The 37-year-old was finally found this week at a school in Sonsonate—about 40 miles west of San Salvador—where he worked as an English teacher, U.S. Marshals said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
47 charged in Minnesota in $240 mn Covid fraud scheme

Forty-seven people in the northern US state of Minnesota have been charged in connection with a $240 million Covid relief fraud scheme, officials said Tuesday. "Today's indictments describe an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need in what amounts to the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrest

It was in 2016 when a 70-year-old American man named Lawrence Ripple decided to rob a bank. The reason for him robbing the bank was not for money, but rather for another strange reason. He and his wife, who usually had a happy and content marriage, had been arguing a lot lately. He suffered from depression during that time and arguing with his wife worsened his condition.
