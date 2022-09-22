Read full article on original website
KOMO News
2 brothers rescued after plane crashes in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Two men, both in their seventies, were rescued safely Monday morning after their small plane crashed near Lake Cavanaugh in Skagit County. The pilot, a 78-year-old man and his 79-year-old brother took off from Concrete around 2 p.m. Sunday and were expected to arrive in Snohomish that afternoon, but the plane never arrived, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The plane was last seen by another pilot near Sedro Woolley.
KOMO News
Officer injured after being hit by suspect's vehicle in north Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police took a suspect into custody Monday evening who had an outstanding warrant and struck a police officer while attempting to leave the scene. Police were in the area of 120th and Aurora Ave. North Monday to serve a warrant to a 22-year-old male suspect who had outstanding robbery charges, according to Seattle police officials.
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
KOMO News
Shooting in Graham results in one dead
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pierce County deputies responded to several neighbors' calls of shots fired at the 25600 block of 61st Ave Ct E in Graham. The shooting resulted in a homicide, and when deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who said someone was trying to enter her home.
KOMO News
Seattle-Vancouver, BC Amtrak route returns following two-year hiatus
EVERETT, Wash. — After a two-year pause, Amtrak is restoring its train service from Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia. Initially, the Cascades service will only be one roundtrip daily between Seattle and Vancouver, but Amtrak officials said they will increase that to twice daily when available staffing and equipment levels allow.
KOMO News
Memorial bench dedicated to three killed in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES—It was a random shooting that shocked the community of Des Moines one year ago Monday. Three people were shot and killed after gunfire erupted outside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge. The victims were Angie Hylton, a 46-year-old mother, Antoine Matthews, a 32-year-old father, and a...
KOMO News
NTSB, US Navy to begin pulling up floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Crews on Monday will begin pulling up the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4, killing 10 people. A barge with a crane moved into position early Monday off Mutiny Bay. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is moving equipment into place Monday and will send teams out to begin on Tuesday.
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
KOMO News
Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m OK," James Bradley said. "I...
KOMO News
Drivers stuck in I-90 gridlock push for no tolls on detour routes
The weekend road work that jammed up the drive across Mercer Island has drivers demanding new solutions to ease the commute. One idea that has emerged is to suspend tolls for the suggested detours during major road closures until the construction is complete. Brake lights for miles was how I-90...
KOMO News
WB I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge to Seattle reopens
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wait is over for construction to stop on a busy stretch of I-90. It's a project that led to horrific gridlock on Friday, and on Sunday added long detours for Seahawks fans. The I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge reopened from Mercer Island to Seattle late Sunday...
KOMO News
Several record high temperatures beat on Monday, weather expected to cool down Tuesday
SEATTLE — Fall officially started last week but the temperatures Monday really felt like western Washington was trying to hang onto summer. Warm sunshine and an offshore breeze brought lowland temperatures close to 80 degrees, surpassing several record highs for Sept. 26. Temperatures hit 82 degrees in SeaTac (the...
KOMO News
Seattle researchers lead ambitious project to map the human brain
SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of breakthrough treatments for brain diseases, from Alzheimer's Disease to depression and ADHD. Local scientists from the Allen Institute for Brain Science are spearheading a five-year project to map the human brain. Researchers know the human brain is made up...
