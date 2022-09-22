SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Two men, both in their seventies, were rescued safely Monday morning after their small plane crashed near Lake Cavanaugh in Skagit County. The pilot, a 78-year-old man and his 79-year-old brother took off from Concrete around 2 p.m. Sunday and were expected to arrive in Snohomish that afternoon, but the plane never arrived, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The plane was last seen by another pilot near Sedro Woolley.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO