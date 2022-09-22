ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. While on JJ Redick's show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health. "I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here and you...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video

In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jj Redick
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

If you’ve ever made an investment, you know the feeling – you want to see returns. After all, nobody wants to make a bad decision. NBA teams are no different. Perhaps you’re up late refreshing a stock market app. Alternatively, you could be obsessed with the price of bitcoin. Either way, you’re hoping to walk away with more than you put into it – that’s the point of making an investment.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

‘It’s Philly on steroids’: Ben Simmons confident heading into first season with Nets

It has been 15 months since Ben Simmons last played in an NBA game. His debut for the Brooklyn Nets represents one of the most highly anticipated returns in recent NBA memory. Despite this, the three-time All-Star isn’t lacking confidence heading into the 2022-23 season. Simmons appeared on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and spoke on his expectations for the new-look Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
FanSided

Ben Simmons thinks Nets are significantly better than Sixers

As Ben Simmons prepares to take the court for the first time in over a year, he delved into what it’s going to be like playing for the Nets in 2022-23. After an offseason filled with drama for the Brooklyn Nets, the 2022-23 season is around the corner. Besides having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back on the floor, fans are going to be able to get their first look at Ben Simmons in a Nets uniform.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought

Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

A 76ers Star Is Ready For Revenge

There are quite a few NBA players who are looking to get some revenge in the season ahead. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum are just a few of the superstars who want to settle the score in 2022-23. Well, now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy