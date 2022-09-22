Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Ben Simmons reveals whether or not he’ll attempt 3s for Brooklyn Nets this season
Ben Simmons talks about the controversial part of his game — his shooting — and reveals his approach to shots beyond the arc for the Nets in 2022-23. Ben Simmons’s unwillingness or inability to shoot has been the narrative underpinning his career thus far and pulling attention away from his elite skills on the defensive end and as a facilitator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Shaq Called Out By Ben Simmons: NBA World Reacts
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently appeared on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. While on JJ Redick's show, the three-time All-Star opened up about his struggle with mental health. "I was in such a bad place where I was like, f---, I'm trying to get here and you...
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video
In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Mavericks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’ve ever made an investment, you know the feeling – you want to see returns. After all, nobody wants to make a bad decision. NBA teams are no different. Perhaps you’re up late refreshing a stock market app. Alternatively, you could be obsessed with the price of bitcoin. Either way, you’re hoping to walk away with more than you put into it – that’s the point of making an investment.
Sixers Rival Celtics Suspend Ime Udoka for Entire Season
Former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka has been suspended by the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe And Skip Bayless Brutally Troll Russell Westbrook: ”Russ Is That Pretty Girl You Can’t Wait To Date And Then You Can’t Wait To Get Rid Of”
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best point guards of his generation. The issue that we have seen come over the last few seasons in Westbrook's career is that he is having a hard time adjusting his game in situations where the roster isn't built around him. The Los...
Yardbarker
‘It’s Philly on steroids’: Ben Simmons confident heading into first season with Nets
It has been 15 months since Ben Simmons last played in an NBA game. His debut for the Brooklyn Nets represents one of the most highly anticipated returns in recent NBA memory. Despite this, the three-time All-Star isn’t lacking confidence heading into the 2022-23 season. Simmons appeared on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and spoke on his expectations for the new-look Nets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Talking Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Is a deal still be in play after all?
Ben Simmons thinks Nets are significantly better than Sixers
As Ben Simmons prepares to take the court for the first time in over a year, he delved into what it’s going to be like playing for the Nets in 2022-23. After an offseason filled with drama for the Brooklyn Nets, the 2022-23 season is around the corner. Besides having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back on the floor, fans are going to be able to get their first look at Ben Simmons in a Nets uniform.
Several Sixers Starters Rank as Top 100 Ahead of Training Camp
The Sixers' starting lineup is in good shape, according to ESPN.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Simmons Shocks 76ers Fans With a Glowing Review of His Time in Philly
Ben Simmons recently offered some surprising commentary about his time in Philadelphia. The post Ben Simmons Shocks 76ers Fans With a Glowing Review of His Time in Philly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
A 76ers Star Is Ready For Revenge
There are quite a few NBA players who are looking to get some revenge in the season ahead. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum are just a few of the superstars who want to settle the score in 2022-23. Well, now...
Comments / 0