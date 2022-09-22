ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

KOMO News

Officer injured after being hit by suspect's vehicle in north Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police took a suspect into custody Monday evening who had an outstanding warrant and struck a police officer while attempting to leave the scene. Police were in the area of 120th and Aurora Ave. North Monday to serve a warrant to a 22-year-old male suspect who had outstanding robbery charges, according to Seattle police officials.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault

EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman

Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man shot and killed in Graham; Pierce County deputies searching for suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Graham Sunday. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that a man was shooting a gun while chasing another man on the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said a woman then called 911 to report a man was attempting to break into her home and broke a window.
GRAHAM, WA
Lakewood, WA
KOMO News

Memorial bench dedicated to three killed in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES—It was a random shooting that shocked the community of Des Moines one year ago Monday. Three people were shot and killed after gunfire erupted outside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge. The victims were Angie Hylton, a 46-year-old mother, Antoine Matthews, a 32-year-old father, and a...
DES MOINES, WA
MyNorthwest

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort...
KOMO News

Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m OK," James Bradley said. "I...
AUBURN, WA
myeverettnews.com

Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested

Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender

Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA

