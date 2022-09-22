Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Officer injured after being hit by suspect's vehicle in north Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police took a suspect into custody Monday evening who had an outstanding warrant and struck a police officer while attempting to leave the scene. Police were in the area of 120th and Aurora Ave. North Monday to serve a warrant to a 22-year-old male suspect who had outstanding robbery charges, according to Seattle police officials.
KOMO News
Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault
EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
My Clallam County
Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman
Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
Man shot and killed in Graham; Pierce County deputies searching for suspect
GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Graham Sunday. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that a man was shooting a gun while chasing another man on the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. PCSD Sgt. Darren Moss said a woman then called 911 to report a man was attempting to break into her home and broke a window.
KOMO News
Memorial bench dedicated to three killed in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES—It was a random shooting that shocked the community of Des Moines one year ago Monday. Three people were shot and killed after gunfire erupted outside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge. The victims were Angie Hylton, a 46-year-old mother, Antoine Matthews, a 32-year-old father, and a...
Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence
A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort...
KOMO News
Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m OK," James Bradley said. "I...
myeverettnews.com
Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested
Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
KOMO News
Car crashes into building in Seattle's Phinney neighborhood; 3 taken to hospital
SEATTLE — Three people are in the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a building early Monday. The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Phinney Avenue North, near Woodland Park Zoo, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Fire crews said all three people are stable...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
Chronicle
Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children
A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
HOV lane violator with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets stopped on Interstate 5
A driver on southbound Interstate 5 near the King-Snohomish county line was stopped by a Washington State Patrol trooper Thursday morning after using the HOV lane with no passengers in their car. The driver used a duffel bag, blankets and a hat to construct a fake passenger in the front...
The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender
Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
