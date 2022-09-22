Read full article on original website
7 UC Berkeley graduate students receive Siebel Scholars award
Seven UC Berkeley graduate students, out of 83 total recipients, have been selected for the 2023 Siebel Scholars award. Campus awardees included Michael Lam, Gabriela Lomeli, Juan Eduardo Hurtado, Connor Tsuchida, Kaushik Shivakumar, Kelsey Gray DeFrates and Jordan Baker. The award recognizes students in graduate schools of bioengineering, business and computer science in universities across the world. On average, recipients rank among the top 5% of their class, many within the top 1%, according to a Siebel Scholars Foundation press release. Awardees receive $35,000 for their final year of studies.
Berkeley school district education board discusses Latinx Heritage Month, health care
The Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, board held their bi-monthly meeting Wednesday to discuss Latinx Heritage Month, employee health care and mental health, among other topics. Board members acknowledged Latinx Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. BUSD Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel shared an upcoming...
Local church, land trust partners with Berkeley to build affordable housing
Community members gathered Wednesday for a ceremony to celebrate the completed renovation of an affordable housing cooperative at 1638 Stuart St. in Berkeley. Accomplished through collaboration among the city of Berkeley, a local church and a community land trust, eight long-vacant apartments were successfully renovated and are now occupied by eight residents who are paying below-market rent, according to a city press release. The apartments were converted into an affordable housing cooperative under the stewardship of the Bay Area Community Land Trust, which signed a 55-year ground lease with the owner of the land, the McGee Avenue Baptist Church.
‘Hear us’: Iranian community on campus, Bay Area gather in solidarity for Iranian women
More than 500 Iranian students and community members gathered in solidarity Friday on Sproul Plaza to hold a candlelight vigil for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died in Iran more than a week ago after allegedly being beaten by the police. Demonstrators first convened at Sproul Plaza before marching through...
2 former students allege abuse at Sylvia Mendez Elementary
Content warning: sexual assault. Two former students at Sylvia Mendez Elementary School are suing BUSD for alleged childhood sexual assault, battery, harassment and negligence from 35 years ago. The two plaintiffs — Kandyce Robinson and an anonymous woman named only as “Jane Doe” — allege they were repeatedly sexually abused...
Homeless Action Center announces 'Almost Home' safe haven housing
The Homeless Action Center, or HAC, celebrated the opening of its “Almost Home” safe haven house at an event Thursday. The transitional project, which may be operational as early as late October, will house seven people for up to four months, assisting them as they find permanent housing, according to HAC Development Director Jonathon Marley. HAC has primarily focused on providing benefits and legal advocacy to unhoused and disabled people since it was founded in 1990, Marley noted.
Man arrested by Berkeley police on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon
Berkeley Police Department officers arrested David Denton on Saturday evening after he allegedly trespassed into an apartment building located on the 2700 block of Channing Way. Responding to reports issued from the apartment, BPD officers arrived at the scene around 5 p.m., according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. Denton, who...
