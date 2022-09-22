Community members gathered Wednesday for a ceremony to celebrate the completed renovation of an affordable housing cooperative at 1638 Stuart St. in Berkeley. Accomplished through collaboration among the city of Berkeley, a local church and a community land trust, eight long-vacant apartments were successfully renovated and are now occupied by eight residents who are paying below-market rent, according to a city press release. The apartments were converted into an affordable housing cooperative under the stewardship of the Bay Area Community Land Trust, which signed a 55-year ground lease with the owner of the land, the McGee Avenue Baptist Church.

