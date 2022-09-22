Read full article on original website
tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
KWCH.com
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to school on Tuesday remains in critical condition, according to his family. Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith was in a crosswalk near Central and Tyler on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a driver who didn’t see him. He suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.
KWCH.com
Busy weekend a benefit for Wichita’s economy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for an indoor or outdoor event this weekend, there are plenty of options in and around Wichita. From the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base to the NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena, the number of events is in abundance.
sumnernewscow.com
Cheddar the squirrel captures the heart of Wellington
By Amber Countryman, Sumner Newscow —Cheddar, the squirrel, is capturing the hearts of Wellington residents. On Aug. 25, Jerry Fike, with the help of his daughter Lindy’s therapy dog, Frankie, rescued a baby squirrel. Frankie is a Chihuahua/Pomeranian/Shih Tzu. Their other dog, Mabel, is a Bernese Mountain Dog their daughter rescued from the turnpike recently.
KWCH.com
REcan for NEXTGEN TV
Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. The Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
KWCH.com
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5600 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
Viewer photos of the month: September 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month! Sunsets and sunrises: Clouds and rainbows: The nighttime sky: Squirrels, Butterflies and fair vibes: To […]
wichitabyeb.com
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
KWCH.com
‘Thunderbirds’ to headline McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” will headline the Frontiers in Flight Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at McConnell Air Force Base. The demonstration squadron will perform a number of maneuvers and tricks while flying hundreds of miles an hour...
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
Wellington Daily News
Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!
WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
KWCH.com
Fall feeling fades Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.
KWCH.com
Pepper spray again used to break up fight at Southeast High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed that pepper spray was used to break up a couple of fights at Southeast High School on Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department provides each high school with a school resource officer (SRO) to ensure safety for students, staff, parents and the community. The district said on Wednesday, extra officers were called out to help control the situation.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Cajun flair rolls into McPherson
By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—Cajun-style food has been a rare treat in McPherson, but with the opening of The Cajun Crab food truck, cajun has roared into town. Seafood boils, cajun fried shrimp and many other southern favorites are now available regularly. The Cajun Crab, owned by Nicholas Johnson and Scarlet Gagnevin, opened at […]
KWCH.com
K-9 assists Wichita police in Texas fugitive arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Major and his handler assisted U.S. Marshals and Wichita police officers in arresting a dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying at a Wichita hotel. Demetrius T. Carter, 48, of Lancaster, Texas, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He was also found...
