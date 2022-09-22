ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Garrincha's spectacular string of performances at the Chile '62. Brazil was a one-man...
FIFA
NBC Sports

5 takeaways from USMNT’s friendly loss to Japan

Friday’s international matchup against Japan was not so friendly for the U.S. men’s national team. The USMNT fell 2-0 to a Japan side that looked up to par as it prepares to battle in a tough Group E in Qatar that includes Spain, Germany and Costa Rica. However,...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxi Rodríguez
FOX Sports

101 Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History | No. 69 - 60 | FOX Soccer

Jenny Taft breaks down No. 69 - 60 on the most memorable moments in World Cup History. Throwbacks on the list include the 2010 World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands where 14 yellow yards were given out throughout the match, the most in Finals history. Plus, check out Belgium's comeback win against Japan in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA
ESPN

Larin, David on target as Canada ease to win over World Cup hosts Qatar

First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Jonathan David helped World Cup-bound Canada to a comfortable 2-0 win over tournament hosts Qatar in a friendly in Vienna on Friday. Larin opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he headed home from Sam Adekugbe's looping cross before David added another nine minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball after goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb had failed to deal with a cross.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi#Advertising#Interactive Media#Volley#Fox Sports
The Independent

How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
FIFA
Stereogum

Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears For FIFA World Cup Qatar Anthem

Lil Baby is playing the game — not soccer but the other game. The Atlanta rap star has never been allergic to corporate sponsorships; last year, for instance, he had the best song on the soundtrack to the cinematic atrocity Space Jam: A New Legacy. Next month, Baby will release his new album It’s Only Me, and he just came out with the single “Detox” a few weeks ago. But Baby’s new song has nothing to do with his album rollout. Instead, he’s got one of the official anthems for this year’s World Cup in Qatar — a whole different kind of atrocity.
FIFA
The Independent

Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly

The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
FIFA
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
SOCCER
BBC

Women's Basketball World Cup: Mali beaten in opener by Japan

Dates: 22 September - 1 October Venue: Sydney, Australia. Mali lost their opening group game at the Women's Basketball World Cup, suffering an 89-56 defeat by Japan in Sydney, Australia. The West Africans trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, but then found themselves 47-29 down at the break. Japan scored...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy