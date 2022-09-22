Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns returns ahead of Logan Paul match at Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns is back on WWE SmackDown. The undisputed WWE universal champion returns to his kingdom ahead of a title defense against social media sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November. The action kicks off from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.
PWMania
D-Von Dudley Wants His Sons to Work for WWE Instead of AEW
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, better known by their ring name TNT, are D-Von Dudley’s sons who are attempting to build out a career in pro wrestling. According to their father, TNT was never meant to remain in AEW, despite the fact that they occasionally made appearances there. TNT entered the industry in 2015 and has worked with a variety of independent campaigns since then.
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE And AEW Star Makes Surprise Debut
He found a new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot for the wrestling world, but it has also done something very important for the fans. By offering wrestlers a new place to go, WWE is no longer the only major game in town. Even then though, there are other promotions with very lucrative broadcasting deals of their own. Now a former WWE and AEW star is heading to one of them.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
ComicBook
Five Directions for AEW Following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
The All Elite Wrestling that fans see today is not the All Elite Wrestling that company president Tony Khan had in mind at the beginning of this month. AEW All Out positioned the promotion to be headlined once again by a CM Punk and MJF rivalry with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks captaining a blossoming trios division. An ill-timed injury and chaotic press conference later caused plans to pivot, as AEW moved forward without those four men on its very next episode of television. While not directly addressing the controversy, Khan set plans in place for new titleholders to be crowned.
Yardbarker
Mat Men: AEW Grand Slam surprises, title changes
It's time for a new Mat Men. AEW ran both this week’s Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam shows in our backyard of Queens, New York, this Wednesday so we give a first-hand perspective of our experience as we discuss the show. Jon Moxley is now a three-time AEW World...
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn became an official "Honorary Uce" during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Solo Sikoa was officially introduced by Reigns. Sikoa also officially acknowledged his Tribal Chief. As The Bloodline was about to leave, Sami Zayn interrupted so he could acknowledge Reigns. At this point, Reigns told Zayn to take off his...
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place At AEW Grand Slam
That’s how the big shows go. Titles are what matter the most in wrestling and that has been the case for a very long time now. Fans understand that the wrestlers who hold championships are some of the most important stars in the promotion and a title change means a lot. That was the case this week, as multiple titles changed hands on one of the biggest nights of the year.
Former WWE champion makes shocking AEW debut: 'Absolutely blown away'
A former WWE champion made her shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday night. Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Athena and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., were competing in a four-way match for the AEW Interim Women’s Championship on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." Storm came into the match as the defending champion as she won the belt at All Out earlier this month.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Reached Out To Former WWE Superstar
WWE has parted ways with a number of Superstars over the last few years and back in July former Divas Champion Paige’s contract expired. Paige has been a free agent for three months now and it sounds like there’s some interest from AEW. Fightful Select reports that there...
ComicBook
Report: Saraya's (Paige) Possible Future With Either WWE or AEW
Saraya Bevis (fka Paige) saw her WWE contract officially end back in July and has since agreed to a number of public appearances. And while she has indicated on Twitch streams that she's willing to finally get back in the ring years her career-ending neck injury, there's been no indication of when her first match will be. Fightful Select reported on Thursday that conversations between Bevis and AEW this Summer though it's unclear what has come from it, if anything.
PWMania
AEW Grand Slam Recap (09/21/2022)
Chris Jericho agrees to start with the code of honor, but then the two men waste no time as Claudio Castagnoli just batters him with a series of uppercuts before lifting him up and dropping him on the top rope, and booting him to the floor. Claudio continues the attack on the floor, sending Jericho into the ring apron, but Jericho then puts Cary Silkin in the way to take advantage, throwing Silkin to the floor afterward.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Had Huge Main Event Planned For All Out
They had an idea. AEW has been in the middle of all kinds of changes in recent months and things are only starting to settle down. This has included things behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, some of which have impacted the other. The company had to make some changes and rewrite some of its original plans. Now we know what one of those original plans was going to be.
stillrealtous.com
Speculation On CM Punk Being Done With AEW
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event at All Out earlier this month, and he followed up by taking shots at Adam Page, Colt Cabana, MJF and The Elite during the post-show media scrum. Punk and Ace Steel were then involved in a physical altercation with The Elite which led to Punk, Steel, The Elite and others being suspended.
PWMania
MJF Reportedly Making Over $1 Million Per Year with AEW Now
According to reports, MJF is now earning more than $1 million per year with AEW. As previously stated, MJF spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week and stated that he is now earning “a stupid, absurd amount of money” with AEW and that he received this raise without signing a contract extension.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
