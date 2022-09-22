Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals When He Became A Fan Of Pro Wrestling
Scotty 2 Hotty has been in the professional wrestling business since 1991, competing in a WWE ring every year from '91 until his 2007 release. While with WWE, Hotty won three championships, firstly winning the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a title he only held for eight days. Hotty went to on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, once alongside Grandmaster Sexay and once with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As many do, Hotty found his way into the wrestling business after first starting as a fan, and while on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast", he revealed when he first became a fan of professional wrestling.
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Big Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Debut
There’s a big one. There are multiple ways to change things up in wrestling and one of the best ways is to have someone make a surprise debut. Having someone show up out of nowhere can make for a great moment. It can be difficult to figure out a way to bring in someone for such a moment but AEW has managed to pull it off with a former major WWE star.
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
PWMania
D-Von Dudley Wants His Sons to Work for WWE Instead of AEW
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, better known by their ring name TNT, are D-Von Dudley’s sons who are attempting to build out a career in pro wrestling. According to their father, TNT was never meant to remain in AEW, despite the fact that they occasionally made appearances there. TNT entered the industry in 2015 and has worked with a variety of independent campaigns since then.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Great Muta Makes Surprise AEW Appearance, Helps Sting
Now that’s a cameo. There are certain pairings in wrestling history that work so well that people will talk about them years if not decades later. That is the kind of thing that can make for a very fun moment when it is referenced years later, especially if it is done well. Another such moment took place this week, as a pair of rivals from decades ago had a stunning reunion.
PWMania
Updated Line-Up for Monday’s WWE RAW, New Matches Revealed
New matches have been added to the WWE RAW card for Monday. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match on Monday night. Damage CTRL’s feud with Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss continues on Monday nights, and it...
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
The Ringer
Survivor Series WarGames, Bray Wyatt Rumors, and ‘Grand Slam’ Preview
David and Kaz open the show discussing what to expect from Survivor Series now that we know we’ll be getting two WarGames matches on the card (02:00). Then, the guys discuss how the recent cryptic WWE videos could be pointing towards a huge Bray Wyatt return (37:00). Later, they preview Grand Slam and react to Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns (51:30).
ComicBook
Five Directions for AEW Following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
The All Elite Wrestling that fans see today is not the All Elite Wrestling that company president Tony Khan had in mind at the beginning of this month. AEW All Out positioned the promotion to be headlined once again by a CM Punk and MJF rivalry with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks captaining a blossoming trios division. An ill-timed injury and chaotic press conference later caused plans to pivot, as AEW moved forward without those four men on its very next episode of television. While not directly addressing the controversy, Khan set plans in place for new titleholders to be crowned.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Weighs In On CM Punk's Controversial AEW All Out Media Scrum
At this point in time, it seems like everyone has an opinion about the now-infamous backstage brawl following the media scrum after AEW's All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. The latest commentary on the matter, and CM Punk's role in it, comes from Konnan, who is part of Major League Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Clarifies Reports That Kenny Omega Was Set To Wrestle At AAA Triplemania
Konnan has finally cleared the air on whether or not Kenny Omega was planned for AAA Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. Earlier this month, Konnan said on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that Omega was going to headline the show, but AEW wouldn't allow it. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter disputed this, claiming he was never booked for the show.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place At AEW Grand Slam
That’s how the big shows go. Titles are what matter the most in wrestling and that has been the case for a very long time now. Fans understand that the wrestlers who hold championships are some of the most important stars in the promotion and a title change means a lot. That was the case this week, as multiple titles changed hands on one of the biggest nights of the year.
411mania.com
AEW News: Darby Allin Gets Staples in His Head After Rampage, Rampage Grand Slam Video Highlights
– During last night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Sting and Darby Allin beat The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) in a No DQ match. During the match, Allin and King did a table spot, going through a table off of the entrance stage. After the match,...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Had Huge Main Event Planned For All Out
They had an idea. AEW has been in the middle of all kinds of changes in recent months and things are only starting to settle down. This has included things behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, some of which have impacted the other. The company had to make some changes and rewrite some of its original plans. Now we know what one of those original plans was going to be.
PWMania
AEW Grand Slam Recap (09/21/2022)
Chris Jericho agrees to start with the code of honor, but then the two men waste no time as Claudio Castagnoli just batters him with a series of uppercuts before lifting him up and dropping him on the top rope, and booting him to the floor. Claudio continues the attack on the floor, sending Jericho into the ring apron, but Jericho then puts Cary Silkin in the way to take advantage, throwing Silkin to the floor afterward.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay And WWE Star Reminisce About Previous Match
A long time ago, in a galaxy somewhat far away, one of Will Ospreay's greatest rivals was Ricochet. The two had many notable, and controversial, fast-paced matches during their day, for promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Japan, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the United States, OTT in Ireland, and What Culture Pro Wrestling in England. And while the good times ended once Ricochet went off to WWE, that doesn't stop Ospreay from recreating that one Wolverine meme where he looks back on their matches fondly.
