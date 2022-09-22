Read full article on original website
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says
A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
Texas parent says school officials yanked trans eighth-grader out of class for questioning
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
Update: All-clear given & shelter-in-place lifted following threats to West Brook, United
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School and Beaumont United have received an all-clear and lifted a shelter-in-place after a telephone threat earlier Thursday prompted the enhanced security measures. A similar threat prompted the same measures last Friday at West Brook. Anyone who makes such a threat can face felony...
