ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Linus K12#Isd#Cisd

Comments / 0

Community Policy