Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
Paige Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam
You never know what’s going to happen when you watch AEW programming, and this week Toni Storm defended the interim AEW Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb, Athena and Britt Baker in a fatal four way match. It was Toni Storm who picked up the win, but after the match Jamie Hayter came out to help Britt Baker and Serena Deeb beat down Athena and Toni Storm.
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
Opening Betting Odds Released For WWE Extreme Rules And Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul
With "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" now in the books, the wrestling odd makers were left with the daunting question: What wrestling event can fans bet on next? Fortunately, WWE was there to ride in on the white horse, both with matches for the promotion's upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. And as per usual, BetOnline was more than happy to provide the odds for said matches.
WWE Reportedly Sends Feelers To Several AEW Stars
That might be a bit much. The rise of AEW has seen wrestlers being offered another place to apply their trade at a top level. The company is offering a top stage that has not been available outside of WWE in a very long time. Several wrestlers, including some who had previously worked in WWE, are now getting a new place to go, but it seems that WWE wants some of them back.
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
Backstage News On Saraya's Health Prior To AEW Signing
Saraya (fka Paige) shocked the wrestling world this week by appearing at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," making her surprise debut for the company by hitting the ring and staring down Britt Baker. However, since that point, there have questions going around regarding Saraya's health, and whether or not she's been medically cleared to compete again following the neck injury which forced her retirement.
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
Bayley Believes Former WWE NXT Match Could Headline WrestleMania
The Four Horsewomen of the WWE broke boundaries for women's wrestling, creating a new dynamic in the way fans and the company viewed the division, garnering tons of interest and breathing life into a division that had been pushed to the side for decades. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch,...
MJF Names WWE Star He's A Fan Of
As we continue further into the 2-plus year WWE Universal Title reign of Roman Reigns, the legacy he and his family, The Bloodline, are creating grows more and more powerful. And it's not just the WWE Universe and fellow roster members noticing the impact Reigns is making; AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman is admittedly a fan of The Tribal Chief. "Yeah, he's a stud. He's a total stud," MJF told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour. "'We the ones, baby;' he's a stud. Who's not a fan? Yes, again, with the tribalism thing. Just because wrestlers are in a different company doesn't mean they can't watch another product. That's silly. If you're not watching, you're not a student of the game, and you should be ashamed of yourself. I watch everything."
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
WWE News: Bella Twins Rivalry, Ronda Rousey At SmackDown Albany, & More
– WWE posted a WWE Playlist video on YouTube that you can watch below regarding Brie and Nikki Bella, with the description:. Watch the 2014 rivalry between twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella, starting with a heartbreaking betrayal at SummerSlam 2014. – Ronda Rousey’s YouTube featured a video from SmackDown...
Cody Rhodes' Entire Pro Wrestling Journey Explained
A professional wrestler's journey is never a Point A to Point B affair. Twists, turns, and roadblocks litter the careers of every athlete that steps foot into the squared circle. The journey of a second generation pro wrestler and son of one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of boots, though? That's a unique one.
AEW Held Discussions With Former WWE Champion
They were talking. WWE has long since been the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that is not likely to change anytime soon. However, for the first time in decades, a well funded promotion has risen up to be the second biggest company and shares some of that big stage. AEW has taken the secondary spot along with some former WWE stars. It seems that they had even tried to pick up another.
