As we continue further into the 2-plus year WWE Universal Title reign of Roman Reigns, the legacy he and his family, The Bloodline, are creating grows more and more powerful. And it's not just the WWE Universe and fellow roster members noticing the impact Reigns is making; AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman is admittedly a fan of The Tribal Chief. "Yeah, he's a stud. He's a total stud," MJF told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour. "'We the ones, baby;' he's a stud. Who's not a fan? Yes, again, with the tribalism thing. Just because wrestlers are in a different company doesn't mean they can't watch another product. That's silly. If you're not watching, you're not a student of the game, and you should be ashamed of yourself. I watch everything."

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO