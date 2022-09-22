On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Birmingham Maple Clinic Therapist, Carrie Krawiec about recognizing rifts in your life relationships, as well as advice on beginning and operating the process of healing those wounded ties. Additionally, “The Book Guy,” Bill Haney joins the show to talk about the controversy and danger of book banning. Plus, Pure Michigan Director of Travel Marketing, Kelly Wolgamott talks about the plethora of fun and engaging events and activities to enjoy all across Michigan during the fall season!

