Tonight's wrestling lineup was deep, as fans had shows and events from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, and Impact shocked everyone when they brought in a star who has now worked across all three companies. At tonight's Victory Road event, the Impact Zone got a huge surprise when Bobby Fish walked out to the ring, and he had quite a bit to say. In addition to greeting the fans and talking about the Impact locker room, Fish also seemed to address his recent comments on CM Punk and calling out people's legitimacy, and the crowd was all about it. You can watch his Impact debut below.

