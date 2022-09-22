Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals When He Became A Fan Of Pro Wrestling
Scotty 2 Hotty has been in the professional wrestling business since 1991, competing in a WWE ring every year from '91 until his 2007 release. While with WWE, Hotty won three championships, firstly winning the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a title he only held for eight days. Hotty went to on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, once alongside Grandmaster Sexay and once with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As many do, Hotty found his way into the wrestling business after first starting as a fan, and while on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast", he revealed when he first became a fan of professional wrestling.
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.
PWMania
D-Von Dudley Wants His Sons to Work for WWE Instead of AEW
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, better known by their ring name TNT, are D-Von Dudley’s sons who are attempting to build out a career in pro wrestling. According to their father, TNT was never meant to remain in AEW, despite the fact that they occasionally made appearances there. TNT entered the industry in 2015 and has worked with a variety of independent campaigns since then.
ComicBook
Former AEW and WWE Star Makes Impact Debut and Addresses Recent Comments About CM Punk
Tonight's wrestling lineup was deep, as fans had shows and events from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, and Impact shocked everyone when they brought in a star who has now worked across all three companies. At tonight's Victory Road event, the Impact Zone got a huge surprise when Bobby Fish walked out to the ring, and he had quite a bit to say. In addition to greeting the fans and talking about the Impact locker room, Fish also seemed to address his recent comments on CM Punk and calling out people's legitimacy, and the crowd was all about it. You can watch his Impact debut below.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE And AEW Star Makes Surprise Debut
He found a new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot for the wrestling world, but it has also done something very important for the fans. By offering wrestlers a new place to go, WWE is no longer the only major game in town. Even then though, there are other promotions with very lucrative broadcasting deals of their own. Now a former WWE and AEW star is heading to one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release
One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
Yardbarker
Mat Men: AEW Grand Slam surprises, title changes
It's time for a new Mat Men. AEW ran both this week’s Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam shows in our backyard of Queens, New York, this Wednesday so we give a first-hand perspective of our experience as we discuss the show. Jon Moxley is now a three-time AEW World...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Weighs In On CM Punk's Controversial AEW All Out Media Scrum
At this point in time, it seems like everyone has an opinion about the now-infamous backstage brawl following the media scrum after AEW's All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. The latest commentary on the matter, and CM Punk's role in it, comes from Konnan, who is part of Major League Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Anthony Henry on What It’s Like to Work With Tony Khan in AEW
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, wrestler Anthony Henry discussed his interactions with Tony Khan in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Anthony Henry on Tony Khan: “Tony’s an interesting character. I don’t know that he sleeps a whole lot. He’s a busy, busy man. He’s always on the go. But he will take the time out to speak with you. That was the other thing too, at WWE, I never met Vince. I did meet Hunter, of course. And I briefly talked to him a few times and he would tell me ‘good match,’ stuff like that. But no in-depth conversations.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place At AEW Grand Slam
That’s how the big shows go. Titles are what matter the most in wrestling and that has been the case for a very long time now. Fans understand that the wrestlers who hold championships are some of the most important stars in the promotion and a title change means a lot. That was the case this week, as multiple titles changed hands on one of the biggest nights of the year.
411mania.com
Anthony Henry on How Long After WWE Release He Was Contacted By AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about how long after his release from WWE he was contacted about working for AEW. He was let go from WWE in August of last year. Here are highlights:. On when AEW contacted him: “As soon as the release happened, I...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Clarifies Reports That Kenny Omega Was Set To Wrestle At AAA Triplemania
Konnan has finally cleared the air on whether or not Kenny Omega was planned for AAA Triplemania XXX: Mexico City on October 15. Earlier this month, Konnan said on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that Omega was going to headline the show, but AEW wouldn't allow it. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter disputed this, claiming he was never booked for the show.
411mania.com
Britt Baker Warns Saraya: ‘There Is Not Room For You Here in AEW’
– As noted, Saraya (aka former WWE Superstar Paige) made her AEW debut at last night’s Dynamite Grand Slam show, helping save interim champion Toni Storm and Athena from a beatdown by Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter. Earlier today, AEW released a backstage clip from last night’s Dynamite, where Baker cuts a promo on Saraya and tells her there is no room for her in AEW. She stated the following:
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Had Huge Main Event Planned For All Out
They had an idea. AEW has been in the middle of all kinds of changes in recent months and things are only starting to settle down. This has included things behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera, some of which have impacted the other. The company had to make some changes and rewrite some of its original plans. Now we know what one of those original plans was going to be.
Bryan Alvarez provides ominous update on CM Punk’s AEW status
Though AEW is trying their darndest to keep attention on their in-ring product, with Grand Slam pulling out all of the stops fans would expect from a Pay-Per-View on four hours of free television, to some, the most compelling aspect of the company remains the backstage intrigue of a near-month-old brawl and the ramifications that continue to rumble to this day.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Recalls WWE WrestleMania Advice He Gave To CM Punk
CM Punk broke Mick Foley's heart a little bit. Foley was asked about the future of the former AEW and WWE Champion on the most recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," and Foley doesn't care where Punk ends up. "I just want him to be happy," Foley said. "I understand what an amazing career he had."
Comments / 0