Rochester man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 shooting in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A man from Rochester pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a drive-by shooting that happened in the Town of Amherst. The Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, said an 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year old with a rifle on Fairgreen Drive in July of 2021.
Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
Retired Buffalo Police detective charged in domestic violence case
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired Buffalo Police detective is facing charges connected to a domestic violence incident in Hamburg. James R. Kaska, 50, of Hamburg, was charged with one count of Menacing in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
Buffalo couple shares horrific moment when car thief drove off with mother and toddler
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo neighbors are raising the alarm about an uptick in car thefts in their communities. Dramatic home security footage caught a car thief last Friday. In the video, a man can be seen walking outside, while the car thief gets into his running car,...
Police Warn That Car Thefts Are Surging Across New York
Police are warning people to be extra careful and use due diligence when they leave their vehicles. There has been a surge in reported vehicle thefts across the state and police in Hamburg, New York took to Facebook to warn residents to make sure they are protecting themselves against car thieves.
Hamburg Man Has Been Indicted For Raping And Kidnapping Woman
A Hamburg man has been indicted for allegedly raping and kidnapping a woman. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 62-year-old male was arraigned on the morning of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour. Scott A. Saracina was indicted on the following charges:
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
WHEC TV-10
Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash
According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years on multiple drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man is going to prison. Jeffrey Richards was sentenced Thursday morning to 17 years in prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm. On Dec. 14, 2018, a […]
Driver dies after crashing into NFTA-Metro bus
NFTA Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
A local family's fight for justice
Family and friends of 16-year-old Emily Keiper were visibly upset outside of Erie County Family Court Thursday morning.
Kenmore Police identify suspect in Thursday morning homicide
Kenmore Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place just after 1:30 a.m. ET Thursday morning. The incident happened in a driveway at 157 Tremont Avenue, where a Tonawanda man was found dead at the scene. Read more here:
Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan
A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
Hamburg man indicted for kidnapping, raping victim inside his apartment
A 62-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Tuesday morning in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with three charges, including Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony). Read more here:
