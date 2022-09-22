Read full article on original website
High School volleyball roundup, Sept. 23: Zalma wins in road test, 3-1, at Oran
Zalma went on the road to take down Oran (0-10), 3-1 with 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23 wins in the first, second and fourth sets while Oran took the third at 25-23. Oran takes part in the SEMO Conference tournament beginning Wednesday, while Zalma plays at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Risco.
High School volleyball roundup, Sept. 22: Jackson stays undefeated, goes 1-0-2 in Gateway pool
Jackson (9-0-2) opened up the Gateway Matchup Tournament on Thursday in Oakville, Missouri, winning one game and splitting two. Jackson split its first game with St. Dominic (20-25, 25-23), split its second against Marquette (25-17, 24-26) and won its third against Lutheran South (25-19, 25-14). Sophomore Katy St. John led...
High School tennis roundup, Sept. 22: Kennett downs Saxony Lutheran 9-0 at SEMO
Kennett (13-0) went on the road Thursday to take down Saxony Lutheran (7-7) 9-0 to stay undefeated. For the Indians, Claire Bean, Handley McAtee, Christi Tejada, Macy Bazzell, Carley Winston and Giselle Garcia-Gallegos all took singles wins, while the pairings of Bean/McAtee, Tejada/Bazzell and Winston/Garcia-Gallegos all won on the doubles courts.
Jackson capitalizes on miscues in rout of Cape Central
Cape Central appeared to take a 13-12 lead late in the first half on a 97-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Morgan Diamond to freshman Marquel Murray, but an offensive pass interference call took the wind out of the Tigers’ sails. Just two plays later, Jackson junior Fisher Stevens...
"Business as usual": Kennett powers past East Prairie to remain undefeated
The Kennett Indians are still undefeated after a crushing victory over East Prairie Friday night. The Indians relied on the same game plan, using a balanced pass/rush approach to defeat the Eagles 54-6. Kennett starting quarterback Tanner Pierce utilized every weapon available before the second team had a chance to...
St. Vincent blown out in "measuring stick" game vs. Valle Catholic
STE. GENEVIEVE — St. Vincent picked up its first loss of the season, falling to perennial powerhouse Valle Catholic 67-7 on Friday night for the 18th straight time. Indians coach Tim Schumer believes playing the Warriors serves as a good test for his team. "We play them year in,...
High School girls tennis roundup, Sept. 21: Poplar Bluff seniors lead Mules in win over Sikeston
Poplar Bluff’s three seniors went undefeated Wednesday on Senior Day as the Mules tennis team beat Sikeston. Lauren Hamilton, Maura Dill and Ella Skillman each won in singles play while the Mules swept doubles in an 8-1 win over the Bulldogs. “Our seniors played well and had a great...
High School softball roundup, Sept. 22: Sikeston downs Chaffee, 9-6, at home
Sikeston (5-12) hosted Chaffee (12-6) on Thursday and came away with a 9-6 victory fueled by a five-run third inning. Sophomore Dakota Thompson and junior Olivia Gadberry tied for Sikeston’s lead in hits with two, while Thompson’s two runs scored and two RBIs solidified a strong game. Chaffee...
Poplar Bluff gains confidence, and yards, in first win
SIKESTON — After four games of struggling to find the end zone, the Poplar Bluff football team was able to punch it in Thursday night. Makel McFarland ran for a pair of 6-yard scores, Chris Matlock caught a pair of passes from Mason West for long touchdowns as the Mules earned their first win of the season, 35-2 at Sikeston.
Quick-witted Dexter volleyball team takes down Sikeston in straight sets
DEXTER, Mo. — The Dexter volleyball used excellent court awareness, vision, and accurate striking to defeat Sikeston in straight sets at the Bearcat Event Center on Wednesday, Sep. 21. If there was an opening on the floor or a hole in the Lady Bulldogs (5-9-1), the Lady Bearcats (8-4-1)...
Poplar Bluff offense finds footing in 35-2 win at Sikeston
SIKESTON — Faced with a fourth-and-6 near midfield, Poplar Bluff moved the chains when quarterback Mason West found Jeridon Young on a slant route for a 35-yard gain. Makel McFarland took the handoff on the next play, slipped past a defender and across the goal line. It was the...
Hayti's speed too much for Chaffee
HAYTI — The Chaffee Red Devils had a difficult time with Hayti's athleticism in a 30-6 loss Friday at Hayti High School. Red Devils coach Jack Altermatt's concern with the Indians' speed came to fruition in his team's losing effort. "They're really fast," Altermatt said. "We just had a...
High School baseball roundup, Sept. 22: Oran takes 11-0 win over Woodland
Oran (10-2) jumped on Woodland (9-2) early at home with eight runs in the first two innings to cruise to an 11-0 five-inning win. The Eagles finished with just five hits as a team. Sophomore Parker Bryant’s three RBIs on one hit led Oran, while the tandem of junior Gabriel Dirnberger and senior Nick Massey combined for five innings pitched, allowing just one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts.
Dexter FB Notes: Coach long enough and you'll battle familiar faces
The coaching journey of Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson is in his second decade of leading teams throughout the Bootheel, so he is bound from time to time to not only coach against a familiar coach, but also to do battle with a former student-athlete that he did his best to instruct.
Kelly shuts out Principia 41-0
BENTON, Mo. — Reece Eftink ran for 203 yards with three touchdowns and the Kelly defense forced four first-half turnovers in a 41-0 win over Principia at Kelly High School on Friday, Sep. 23. “We executed well on both sides of the ball,” said Kelly coach Lance Powers. “We...
Dexter runs past Doniphan in home W
DEXTER - First-year Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson dreams of winning games by being more physical and pounding the ball continuously through opposing defenses. Bearcat junior running back Lee-Michael McDonald simply has a difference of opinion and he has the athleticism to prove his point. “I’ve often been...
NMCC uses big plays to throttle Caruthersville 68-6
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — The big play ability of New Madrid County Central was on display once again Friday, overwhelming Caruthersville 68-6 in a SEMO Central game. NMCC used nine plays of over 20 yards to score early and often, setting up a showdown with SEMO Central foe Kennett next week.
Rams swamp Malden after giving up touchdown on first snap
MALDEN — Despite a fast start and reason to hope for Malden’s home fans, Scott City used a punishing run game to put the game out of reach in the first half, closing out the game with a 62-20 victory. Malden came out of the gate fast, with...
Perryville routs Grandview for second-straight victory
HILLSBORO — Perryville picked up its second straight win on Friday night, beating Grandview 50-21 at Grandview High School. Pirates coach Brent Roth enjoyed his team's success on Friday night. "It feels good to finally get a couple of wins under our belt," Roth said. "We got the offense...
Kelly softball wins 10th consecutive game
BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team stayed white hot with a 7-2 victory over Twin Rivers on Tuesday, Sep. 20. It took a few innings for the offense to heat up, but Lady Hawks (15-4) roasted the Lady Royals’ (3-7) hopes of an upset with a five-run third inning.
