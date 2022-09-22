Oran (10-2) jumped on Woodland (9-2) early at home with eight runs in the first two innings to cruise to an 11-0 five-inning win. The Eagles finished with just five hits as a team. Sophomore Parker Bryant’s three RBIs on one hit led Oran, while the tandem of junior Gabriel Dirnberger and senior Nick Massey combined for five innings pitched, allowing just one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts.

ORAN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO