Our beloved Vera (Conci) Feight, 95, died on September 19, 2022, at home in Salt Lake City with her daughter Clea by her side. She was born Vera Deane Wilson on October 3, 1926, to E. Vance and Jane McBride Wilson in Fillmore, Utah. A star student, Vera graduated cum laude from Pomona College in Claremont, California. While in college, she was wooed by Cleon B. (Jack) Feight, a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran of World War II, and they were married on July 29, 1950, at her family’s home in Fillmore. They were loving companions who supported each other’s individual interests, worked alongside one another in the house and yard, and kept the flame alive until the end. Jack and Vera created and maintained a beautiful landscape around their home, playing off each other’s’ strengths. She indulged Jack’s love of golf while he gave his blessing for her to travel extensively throughout the United States and world with friends and family members.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO