Geologists have reacted to the Government lifting the ban on fracking by saying the UK has the “wrong type of shale” and it was 280 million years too late.The controversial go-ahead was met with concerns over earthquakes and an increase in greenhouse gas production at a time when the UK had made progress on reducing carbon emissions.Professor Jon Gluyas, of Durham University, said: “Liz Truss hopes to frack us out of the energy crisis by drilling thousands of wells to produce shale gas.“It won’t work – societal objections aside, we have the wrong kind of shale and geology which is...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO