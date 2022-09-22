Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
This is the only asset investors can use as a recession hedge this year, Citi says
The U.S. dollar is the only sensible hedge in 2022, according to Citi. Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride this year, as soaring inflation and fears of a recession have continued to roil markets. With concerns lingering that the worst is yet to come for equities, investors are searching...
CNBC
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
Top economist El-Erian says the Fed could have avoided 'higher, faster, longer-lasting' rates and elevated recession risk if it had acted sooner
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the third time in a row to cool demand in its inflation fight.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Fed raises interest rates by 0.75% again: Here's how it will hit your wallet and portfolio
The Fed raised rates for the third time by 75 basis points. Every consumer rate from auto and home loans to savings and credit card will follow.
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
A historically bad year for Wall Street is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to pounce. These four fast-paced companies have sustained competitive advantages that set them apart from their peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
CNBC
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come
The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
CNBC
Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation
Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move
Geologists have reacted to the Government lifting the ban on fracking by saying the UK has the “wrong type of shale” and it was 280 million years too late.The controversial go-ahead was met with concerns over earthquakes and an increase in greenhouse gas production at a time when the UK had made progress on reducing carbon emissions.Professor Jon Gluyas, of Durham University, said: “Liz Truss hopes to frack us out of the energy crisis by drilling thousands of wells to produce shale gas.“It won’t work – societal objections aside, we have the wrong kind of shale and geology which is...
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow breaks below 30K level as recession fears rise, oil off 7% for week
Bank of America says investor sentiment worst since 2008 financial crisis. Nymex Crude for November delivery lost 7.10% to $78.74 a barrel this week. Coverage for this event has ended. Trump-linked SPAC merger loses support from PIPE investors. Investors are pulling out of the deal by Digital World Acquisition to...
Fed's Decision Sparks Bearish Predictions Into 2023: Will The S&P 500 Plunge To $2,000?
Professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, made a bold prediction on CNBC’s Street Signs Asia on Friday. Despite a CNBC survey, which polled economists, fund managers and strategists, projecting a 52% chance that a recession will grip the U.S. over the next 12 months, Hanke sees a recession in 2023 as far more likely.
CNBC
This 35-year-old has a net worth of $470,000 and is semi-retired—and she only works 7.5 hours a week
Talking to Diania Merriam, you'd never guess that the semi-retired host of a financial advice podcast ever had problems with money. But the 35-year-old says that just a few years ago, she was "completely financially illiterate." Merriam spent her 20s in Brooklyn, New York, where she earned $135,000 a year...
