'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
CNBC

Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Axios

Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come

The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
CNBC

Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation

Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
The Independent

‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move

Geologists have reacted to the Government lifting the ban on fracking by saying the UK has the “wrong type of shale” and it was 280 million years too late.The controversial go-ahead was met with concerns over earthquakes and an increase in greenhouse gas production at a time when the UK had made progress on reducing carbon emissions.Professor Jon Gluyas, of Durham University, said: “Liz Truss hopes to frack us out of the energy crisis by drilling thousands of wells to produce shale gas.“It won’t work – societal objections aside, we have the wrong kind of shale and geology which is...
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
