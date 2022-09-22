Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Troop E of the Louisiana State Police is reporting that a man from Hemphill died in a Saturday evening crash in nearby Sabine Parish. According to the report, the two-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 6:00 pm, on Highway 6, just west of Many when a 2016 GMC Acadia which was headed west for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided almost head on with an eastbound 2016 Cadillac CTS.
Port Arthur News
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County. The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.
KFDM-TV
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
kogt.com
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
kjas.com
Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont
Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
Lake Charles American Press
A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Poplar Street that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound on Maplewood Drive...
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many, Louisiana. Joseph Hogan, 21, of Hemphill, Texas, was killed in the crash.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
KTBS
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
kjas.com
JCSO announces identity of third suspect in August game room robbery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that investigators have identified a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the department is searching for Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye Texas. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in the Jasper County Jail and officials are looking for a third after a game room in Kirbyville was robbed. (Editor's note : The above video is from a August 20, 2022 newscast.) It happened on August 16, 2022. Deputies with the...
KPLC TV
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling south on Maplewood Dr....
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
Wind blew controlled burn out of control
Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a gust of wind blew a controlled burn out of control on Friday afternoon and it scored about an acre of land. According to Gunter, it happened when a man was burning weeds and brush out of a ditch in the 8600 block of Farm to Market Road 2799, northwest of Jasper.
KWTX
Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
