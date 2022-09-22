Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
theScore
Pujols isn't worried about No. 700 HR ball: 'Souvenirs are for the fans'
St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols isn't concerned about getting the ball he blasted into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium for his 700th career home run. "Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols said postgame Friday after becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night. McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.
theScore
Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for...
theScore
Pujols hits 2 HRs to reach 700, Cardinals rout Dodgers 11-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vierling is being replaced in right field by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 332 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .249 batting average with a .643 OPS,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Rookie of the Year favorite Strider lands on IL with oblique strain
The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a strained left oblique muscle, the team announced. The 23-year-old won't pitch again in the regular season as the strain is apparently worse than initially indicated, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Strider is...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Tres Barrera sitting Friday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Riley Adams will catch for Josiah Gray and bat eighth. Adams has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.8 FanDuel points. Per...
theScore
Spain women's team members hit back at RFEF after resignation claim
Barcelona, Sept 23, 2022 (AFP) - Several members of Spain's women's team published a statement on Friday criticising the Spanish football federation (RFEF) for claiming they had decided to retire from international duty and for making details public from an email they had sent. Late on Thursday the RFEF published...
theScore
Pujols becomes 4th player to reach 700-HR plateau
There is one more member of the 700-home run club. St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols is the fourth player in MLB history to reach the momentous plateau, hitting the 700th homer of his storied career off Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Phil Bickford on Friday. He hit 699 earlier in the same game off left-handed starter Andrew Heaney, one inning earlier.
ESPN
Back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas part ways with coach Diego Cocca
After winning back-to-back Liga MX titles, including their first championship since 1951, Atlas announced Friday that they will part ways with manager Diego Cocca. The news came just days after Atlas failed to qualify for this season's 2022 Apertura playoffs. Cocca will leave after taking charge of Atlas' final game of the Apertura, at home to Necaxa on Oct. 1.
MLS・
theScore
Stevenson beats Conceicao, junior lightweight belts stay vacant
Hometown hero Shakur Stevenson bested Robson Conceicao at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, via unanimous decision on Friday. The judge's scorecards had Stevenson winning handily, with two scoring the bout 117-109 and the third with an even more resounding 118-108 tally. Stevenson was hit with a point deduction...
Mark Canha leads Mets against former A’s teammates
Now that Chris Bassitt has gotten the opportunity to impress his old fans with a brilliant pitching performance, the spotlight
theScore
Pelicans sign McCollum to 2-year, $64M extension
The New Orleans Pelicans and guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64-million contract extension, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The extension, which will begin at the start of the 2024-25 season, ties McCollum to the Pelicans for a total of four years and $133 million. McCollum was...
theScore
Cora: Red Sox will be 'prepared to bring Xander back'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes his team will be ready to re-sign Xander Bogaerts if the star shortstop decides to test free agency during the offseason. "I do believe, going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months ... we're going to be prepared to bring Xander back," Cora said on the "Off the Pike" podcast. "You know, obviously, it takes two. Like I've always said, the ball's in his court right now.
theScore
Report: Dodgers exercising Hudson's $6.5M option
The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to exercise the $6.5-million team option on Daniel Hudson's contract, retaining the right-handed reliever for the 2023 season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Hudson will likely get an additional $6.5-million team option for the 2024 campaign added to his deal, Passan adds. The...
theScore
Ohtani eclipses 200-K plateau, Angels beat Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night. Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six...
theScore
Iguodala to return to Warriors for final season
Veteran forward Andre Iguodala announced Friday that he's returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. Iguodala, 38, played with the Warriors last season after spending the previous two campaigns with the Miami Heat. The veteran forward made 31 appearances last season, averaging four points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per contest. He also won his fourth career championship.
Comments / 0