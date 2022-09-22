Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes his team will be ready to re-sign Xander Bogaerts if the star shortstop decides to test free agency during the offseason. "I do believe, going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months ... we're going to be prepared to bring Xander back," Cora said on the "Off the Pike" podcast. "You know, obviously, it takes two. Like I've always said, the ball's in his court right now.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO