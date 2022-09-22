Read full article on original website
Eminem is sparking discussion about his personal faith after the release of his new song
EMINEM PRAISES JESUS & DENOUNCES SATAN IN A NEW SONG. "HE IS MY SHEPHERD. I'M ARMED WITH JESUS, MY WEAPON IS PRAYER.”. Written by Rhoda Gayle on August 31, 2022, The Grammy Award-Winning rapper Eminem praised Jesus and denounced Satan in a surprising new song!
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
thebrag.com
Doja Cat was trolling everyone about her new ‘German rave’ album
Doja Cat just loves to keep her fans on their toes. Just one week after saying that her new album would have a “90s German rave” vibe, she’s backtracked on that statement. “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff...
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain on How Music Got Her Through Her Darkest Times and a Possible Duet With Harry Styles (Exclusive)
Shania Twain is all for doing a duet with Harry Styles. ET's Cassie DiLaura is with the iconic country star in Las Vegas, and Twain shares that she's definitely down to put out a song with the One Direction alum after her surprise appearance during his Coachella set earlier this year.
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
ETOnline.com
‘The Bachelorette’: Where Rachel and Aven Stand After His Surprise Finale Appearance (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are open to all possibilities. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the pilot the day after the live finale of The Bachelorette, and the reality star revealed how things are going with her ex after his surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode. "We'll have to wait and...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
ETOnline.com
'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Gets Official Title, First Photo Revealed (Exclusive)
Meet young Queen Charlotte! Netflix's spinoff series centered on the Bridgerton monarch has an official title, and only ET has the exclusive details and the very first look. The anticipated prequel drama, which introduces India Amarteifio as the young queen, will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Says He 'Had to Fight' Kim Kardashian for a Co-Parenting Voice: 'I Co-Created the Children'
Kanye "Ye" West is defending himself in his first major TV interview since his split from Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper was on Thursday's Good Morning America, and spoke with Linsey Davis about the drama surrounding the end of his marriage and the co-parenting of his and Kim's four kids.
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
ETOnline.com
Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating
Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album
Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.” Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
NME
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
These Recent Hip-Hop Songs Are Triple Platinum in Our Hearts
There are so many rap songs that come out each day, which are far more than any one person can keep track off. Fans know this all too well, especially on New Music Fridays. So, when they find a song they love, they hold it close. Now, due to streaming, a lot of new music earns RIAA platinum and gold certifications quickly due to the streams received, how often the tracks get played and how far the lyrics spread around the world. But in between the margins, there are a lot of rappers whose music hasn't reached those heights yet, but they still get a lot of love in their own way. From niche, regional jams to slightly underappreciated songs on huge albums, these are the recent tracks that should be multiplatinum, but haven't hit the mark right now and are currently fanbase favorites.
Complex
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert officially kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Residency in Las Vegas last night. Live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater in Sin City, she sang tons of her biggest hits, like “Kerosene,” “Bluebird” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” just to name a few. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) And to the excitement of her hardcore fans, she broke out a newer tune from her most recent record Palomino called “Carousel,” which is […] The post Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Lil Nas X, and more
Press play for the latest from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Khalid, and more this week on Audacy All New.
