ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Doja Cat was trolling everyone about her new ‘German rave’ album

Doja Cat just loves to keep her fans on their toes. Just one week after saying that her new album would have a “90s German rave” vibe, she’s backtracked on that statement. “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Kim Petras
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#2022 Pioneer Dinner#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup

It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating

Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album

Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.”  Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Recent Hip-Hop Songs Are Triple Platinum in Our Hearts

There are so many rap songs that come out each day, which are far more than any one person can keep track off. Fans know this all too well, especially on New Music Fridays. So, when they find a song they love, they hold it close. Now, due to streaming, a lot of new music earns RIAA platinum and gold certifications quickly due to the streams received, how often the tracks get played and how far the lyrics spread around the world. But in between the margins, there are a lot of rappers whose music hasn't reached those heights yet, but they still get a lot of love in their own way. From niche, regional jams to slightly underappreciated songs on huge albums, these are the recent tracks that should be multiplatinum, but haven't hit the mark right now and are currently fanbase favorites.
MUSIC
Complex

J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’

Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert officially kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Residency in Las Vegas last night. Live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater in Sin City, she sang tons of her biggest hits, like “Kerosene,” “Bluebird” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” just to name a few. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) And to the excitement of her hardcore fans, she broke out a newer tune from her most recent record Palomino called “Carousel,” which is […] The post Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy