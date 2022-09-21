ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
verywellhealth.com

Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments

Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
Healthline

Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
Raleigh News & Observer

4 Natural Remedies To Help You Outsmart Insomnia and Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Between busy days and a stressful few years, it’s no wonder many of us are having more trouble snoozing lately. And while it may be tempting to reach for sleeping pills, relying on them can trigger GI upset, headaches and dry mouth. To the rescue: natural remedies that are just as effective at reducing insomnia.
Healthline

Do You Have a Citrus Allergy? Learn the Symptoms

Allergies to citrus fruits are rare, but they do occur. Citrus fruits include:. You may have an allergic reaction to the fresh fruit and juice of citrus fruits or to the peels. Keep reading to learn more about what causes a citrus allergy and citrus allergy symptoms. Most people who...
psychreg.org

How to Relieve Arthritis Pain at Home with CBD from Cannaray?

There isn’t a cure for arthritis, but medication and physiotherapy can help improve symptoms. CBD has already been utilised to ease and assist many health conditions, including insomnia, anxiety and depression, nausea and chronic pain. With this in mind, research has shown that CBD uses while suffering from arthritis...
Scrubs Magazine

The Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage After Surgery

Many patients experience painful swelling in their arms and legs when recovering from surgery or dealing with various chronic conditions and diseases. The swelling is caused by what’s known as lymphedema. It happens when excess lymph fluid builds up in bodily tissue after the cardiovascular system sends blood to tissue and organs. The lymphatic system will normally drain this fluid naturally via lymph vessels and nodes, but certain conditions can prevent the lymphatic system from doing its job, causing the tissue to swell.
PetsRadar

Best dog food for allergies 2022: Relieve stomach and skin problems

If your canine suffers from diet-related intolerances, then you should consider giving them the best dog food for allergies. In doing so, you can help to alleviate skin and stomach problems by ensuring your pooch is only eating food containing limited ingredients. They've been specially formulated to remove anything likely to cause an issue.
