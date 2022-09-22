Read full article on original website
Jamestown Press
Local architect returns to where he began
After 40 years in residential architecture, Ron DiMauro, who started his firm in Jamestown 26 years ago, is celebrating his homecoming. From Jamestown to Boston to Newport, DiMauro’s career has come full circle as he moves his office back to Howland Avenue. “I knew that someday I would return...
Jamestown Press
Mary W. Kayatta
Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62-year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, died Sept. 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son, the Rev. Francis P....
Jamestown Press
Chamber predecessor targeted tourism to ease downturn
In May 1929, 21 Jamestowners met at Town Hall to form an organization to “promote the economic, civic, and social welfare of the people of Jamestown and vicinity.”. The founding members were all Jamestown businessmen, most from East Ferry and Narragansett Avenue. Although the group did not exclude summer residents, its primary interest was to improve the business climate in Jamestown, which meant providing better services for the visitors.
Jamestown Press
Worldwide coastal cleanup coming to bay
From September through November, Save The Bay is calling on volunteers to #SeaTheChange as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s 37th International Coastal Cleanup, which is the world’s largest effort to remove and record trash from lakes, waterways, beaches and the ocean. In Jamestown, volunteers are needed to scour...
Jamestown Press
Neronha: Electricity hike too much
Given the prospect of significant increases in the cost of electricity this winter, the attorney general of Rhode Island is advocating for the state’s Public Utilities Commission to consider all available options to mitigate the expected surge. The changes are scheduled to take effect Oct. 1. “There is still...
Jamestown Press
Blood drive Monday at recreation center
The local American Legion and VFW posts will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the recreation center, 41 Conanicus Ave. The drive is in honor of James McLoughlin, a Jamestown native and World War II veteran who donated blood 428 times before he died in 2015. There are six annual drives in his memory.
Jamestown Press
Town set to mull stricter water rules
The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were...
Jamestown Press
Discussion tonight on public art of Detroit
There will be a discussion on public art from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St. David Young will lead the discussion on the history of the murals and monuments, from graffiti to commissioned work, in Detroit. He has documented the city’s art since 2006 by riding his bike through its neighborhoods. He will explain how public art affects cultural change and community, and the discussion will frame select works in the local outdoor exhibition, “Passages,” which addresses race, identity and inclusion.
Jamestown Press
Council bans smoking pot in public
Smoking marijuana in public has become a civil violation in Jamestown with fines ranging from $100 to $500. The town council unanimously passed an ordinance following a public hearing Monday that says “no person shall smoke or vaporize cannabis in public places, including outdoor common areas, parks, beaches, schools, school property, recreational facilities, motor vehicles on public property or highways, and other public spaces.”
Jamestown Press
Parents seek financial help with fundraiser
The Jamestown PTO, a nonprofit group of parents that works with teachers to improve education in the school district, is looking for members of the community to sponsor its biggest fundraising event of the year. The Wolf Pack Run is scheduled for Oct. 21. The purpose of the event is...
Jamestown Press
Audience to become film critics during Manhattan Short festival
Local film enthusiasts can join more than 100,000 like-minded people from around the world by participating in the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival during four screenings at the Jamestown Arts Center. The screenings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Sept. 24, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Tickets are...
