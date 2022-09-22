There will be a discussion on public art from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley St. David Young will lead the discussion on the history of the murals and monuments, from graffiti to commissioned work, in Detroit. He has documented the city’s art since 2006 by riding his bike through its neighborhoods. He will explain how public art affects cultural change and community, and the discussion will frame select works in the local outdoor exhibition, “Passages,” which addresses race, identity and inclusion.

