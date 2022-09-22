TKO: Coyotes need an arena
The NHL season is about to begin and the Coyotes are on the move once again. Their name went from Phoenix to Arizona and the team that played in Glendale, Arizona has moved to Tempe, Arizona to play in Arizona State’s new rink, with a seating capacity of just five thousand fans. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion trying to figure out how an NHL team doesn’t have a home rink.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
