Glendale, AZ

TKO: Coyotes need an arena

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPdCy_0i5N1FK500

The NHL season is about to begin and the Coyotes are on the move once again. Their name went from Phoenix to Arizona and the team that played in Glendale, Arizona has moved to Tempe, Arizona to play in Arizona State’s new rink, with a seating capacity of just five thousand fans. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion trying to figure out how an NHL team doesn’t have a home rink.

Comments / 0

