WALA-TV FOX10
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found. Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
utv44.com
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
‘Clear Water Alabama’ conference studying erosion problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s known as Big Mouth Gulley. Erosion has caused major problems there for years, but recently the City of Fairhope stepped in hoping to slow the process. “Fairhope is a city of gulleys. Unfortunately, gulleys are dynamic systems,” said Public Works Director Richard Johnson. This gulley was having some significant […]
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue frees woman trapped under car in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was trapped under a car in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. The fire department got to her house on Chemstrand Road around 1 p.m. Rescue crew says the woman was working on the car when the jack gave way, trapping her underneath. Escambia Fire Rescue freed...
utv44.com
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
utv44.com
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
Enthusiastic customers swamp Alabama bakery after shutdown over roach infestation
A lobby full of customers and a phone ringing off the hook were the order of business Tuesday, as 104-year-old Mobile bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop reopened after a two-month shutdown. “Oh my God,” Rose Pollman said of the hectic level of business. “It’s been like that since we opened,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Tony Sessions named MFRD August Firefighter of the Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced Fire Service Driver Tony Sessions as the August 2022 Firefighter of the Month. Sessions began his career with the MFRD in October 1995. He was promoted to the rank of driver in February 2001. Sessions currently performs duties of an inspector...
Gulf Shores Police work to solve 2005 cold case
Only on News 5, a cold case involving a young Hispanic man who drowned in September of 2005. With the anniversary of his death approaching, there is a renewed effort to find out his name and solve an almost two-decades-old mystery.
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tillman’s Corner homeless encampment cleared. City evaluating next steps
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The homeless camp behind the Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner has been a big topic for awhile. Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway says the city got involved after residents complained. “When that happens the city has no opportunity other than to go in and use...
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
