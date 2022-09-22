ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found. Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while...
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
utv44.com

Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
utv44.com

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
WALA-TV FOX10

Tony Sessions named MFRD August Firefighter of the Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced Fire Service Driver Tony Sessions as the August 2022 Firefighter of the Month. Sessions began his career with the MFRD in October 1995. He was promoted to the rank of driver in February 2001. Sessions currently performs duties of an inspector...
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
