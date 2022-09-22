Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls past Marsh Valley for Homecoming win
SUGAR CITY- When sports and community come together to see their team for homecoming, the home team’s mindset is to get the win and celebrate with loved ones and their peers. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it was that and much more on Friday night as the Diggers were able to shut out the Marsh Valley Eagles 63-0.
Boise State Broncos are on the road tonight at U-TEP
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise State Broncos are on the road this evening against U-TEP. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. This marks the second time in the last three games for BSU played on a Friday night. BSU will look to extend...
Boise PD arrests two suspects after high school athletic fields badly damaged
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police say they've arrested two teens in connection with a recent vandalism incident at Capital High School that left athletic fields badly damaged. Officers say they've arrested 18-year-old Kaleb Lindberg and 18-year-old Kaden Tennant. They face malicious injury to property charges. Boise Police say...
Destination Caldwell hosting Hops and Crops Festival, road closure on Arthur St
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Destination Caldwell will be hosting the Hops & Crops Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be a road closure on Arthur Street at S. 7th Avenue next to Indian Creek Plaza from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any questions or concerns, contact Hannah...
Haunted houses in Boise to get in the Halloween spirit
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As Summer turns to Fall, we have been highlighting some Idaho Adventures to help get you into the season of the pumpkin latte. For those of you that might be looking for something with fewer chainsaws and scary clowns, check out our story on the best PUMPKIN PATCHES or a selection of local orchards to go APPLE PICKING.
Two men in Caldwell wanted in possible child enticement calls
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 17:45 hrs., Caldwell Police officers were dispatched to a reported possible child enticement at Mallard Park located at 15200 S. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, Canyon County, Idaho. A mother reported that her young son reported that two males approached him near the bathrooms and one offered him and his younger brother free candy.
Here comes the warm weather
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We have enjoyed some pleasant, cool temperatures over the last few days. All of that is about to change as computer models are showing a large and persistent ridge of high pressure returning to much of the western states over the next 5-7 days. That means temperatures have to warm in response to the high. It also means a very dry stretch of weather will follow.
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Idaho Humane society seeing many patients with cheat grass
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is seeing lots of patients coming into the clinic with embedded cheat grass. Cheatgrass can cause an immense amount of pain for pets, it can become stuck anywhere from the ear to getting wedged between toes, it can get in the paws, hair, mouth and the nose.
Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home
Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
Jurors continue deliberation in former Caldwell Police LT. Joseph Hoadley trial
The fifth day has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley without a verdict. The 12 jurors deliberated about eight hours after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and defense before ending the night without a decision. The judge told jurors, if they...
Ada County begins mailing ballots for November election
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters today for the Nov. 8th general election. The initial mailing on Friday includes over 26,000 absentee ballots. Voters who have requested a ballot should expect to see them in their mailboxes next week. More information...
Housing sales drop 4% from July to August. Realtor says don't panic
Boise, ID — The housing market in Ada County has been quite the roller coaster ride. Numbers from the Boise Regional Realtors said the August median home price was $565,000, which is down from the highest peak set back in May of about $600,000. The median home price is down over 4% from July, but up over 6% compared to August 2021.
