Cars

CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
komando.com

Recall alert! Nearly half a million Nissan, Porsche models recalled

This year seems to have given rise to more vehicle recalls than ever. There are 50 million cars on the road with issues that could cause harm to the driver, passengers or others on the road. Tap or click here for a recent recall affecting over 200,000 Kia, Ford and GMC vehicles.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63

Life is short: Skip the SUV and drive a real performance car. Might we suggest the absolutely ballistic 2023 Mercedes-Benz C63 S? This twin-turbo two-door boasts a 503-hp V-8 powertrain and a chassis laser-focused handling, making it one of the most brutish models in Mercedes-AMG’s product portfolio. It doesn’t ride like a luxury car though it offers plenty of high-end features and premium materials inside its well-equipped cabin. It should be noted that the C63 offered this year rides on the previous-generation C-class platform, so those seeking the latest and greatest should consider waiting for next year’s 2024 model, which will be offered only as a sedan and will be powered by an even-more-ballistic 671-hp, turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory

The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
