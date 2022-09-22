ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
hometownweekly.net

Former police chief joins WPS team

Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
baystatebanner.com

UMass students carry schools’ debt

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge

A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Gets Less Than 3% of New Parks Funding

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration on Tuesday announced more than $12 million in funding awards for park and open space projects in Massachusetts — but just 2.7% of the funds are destined for the SouthCoast. Awards are going to 44 different communities and organizations in the state as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban

LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
LYNN, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
