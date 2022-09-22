Read full article on original website
This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Safety First? The Game of Tag is Banned at This Massachusetts School
Schools around Massachusetts are tasked with keeping their students safe. In this ever-changing world, it feels harder than ever to do that, but school officials do their best. Their priority is to educate students, yes, but safety is of the utmost importance as well. While we can all agree that...
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
hometownweekly.net
Former police chief joins WPS team
Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
baystatebanner.com
UMass students carry schools’ debt
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge
A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
SouthCoast Gets Less Than 3% of New Parks Funding
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration on Tuesday announced more than $12 million in funding awards for park and open space projects in Massachusetts — but just 2.7% of the funds are destined for the SouthCoast. Awards are going to 44 different communities and organizations in the state as...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Epic Massachusetts crime lab scandal may involve even broader wrongdoing, judge says
A decade-old scandal at a Massachusetts crime lab — which led authorities to dismiss tens of thousands of drug convictions — may involve wrongdoing by more people than was previously known, according to a recent court order. A state Superior Court judge said in a ruling related to...
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
New Bedford Mayor: City Has Offered to Help With Placement of Migrants Brought to Martha’s Vineyard
For the first time since two planes landed on Martha’s Vineyard with about 50 mostly Venezuelan migrants shipped up from Texas by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell gave some insight into what help the City has offered the migrants. In his weekly appearance on WBSM,...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
Boston COVID cases on slight uptick: Here’s what officials recommend you do
Cases of COVID-19 in Boston increased 7% over the past week and 24% over the past two weeks as city health officials warn the virus is still spreading through communities, according to data publicized Friday afternoon. Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said the upticks in COVID-19...
