ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Broward New Times

Pig Beach BBQ Offers Destination Dining in West Palm Beach

When Pig Beach cofounder Rob Shawger was brainstorming names for his barbecue restaurant located along the banks of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, he couldn’t help but conjure images of the notorious swine known to bask in the crystal blue waters of the Exumas. “We had found this location...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Best New Restaurants That Opened in Miami This Month

For this month’s best restaurant openings, we have a familiar temple to steak — maybe you’ve already been to Fogo de Chão, but now it’s closer than ever to home — plus a pizza spot governed by an ultra-strong, free-from menu and a total revamp of a Fort Lauderdale stalwart. And if you’re looking for a date night spot — and your date likes their views expansive — we’ve got the spot. Go open up a Resy tab and get booking.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Entertainment
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
MIAMI, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL

Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Bob Margolin
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Kathleen Edwards
Person
John Medeski
Person
Anders Osborne
Person
Cyril Neville
Miami New Times

Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits

With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Last Waltz
bocaratonobserver.com

Stonebridge Country Club

For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
flkeysnews.com

What will potential storm do to weekend weather in Miami — and that big Dolphins game?

What will potential Hurricane Ian or Tropical Depression Nine do to our weekend, the Dolphins-Bills game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and the start of the in South Florida?. Tropical-storm-force winds could start reaching the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida Monday night, and the rest of the state by Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s current forecast. The National Weather Service in Miami expects South Florida could feel tropical storm conditions Monday night through Wednesday or Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Ian continues to intensify, conditions to deteriorate in western Cuba tonight

MIAMI – Ian strengthened to a hurricane Monday morning and is continuing to intensify. The hurricane is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba with Ian expected to reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy