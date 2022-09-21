Read full article on original website
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
Broward New Times
Pig Beach BBQ Offers Destination Dining in West Palm Beach
When Pig Beach cofounder Rob Shawger was brainstorming names for his barbecue restaurant located along the banks of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, he couldn’t help but conjure images of the notorious swine known to bask in the crystal blue waters of the Exumas. “We had found this location...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
The 5 Best New Restaurants That Opened in Miami This Month
For this month’s best restaurant openings, we have a familiar temple to steak — maybe you’ve already been to Fogo de Chão, but now it’s closer than ever to home — plus a pizza spot governed by an ultra-strong, free-from menu and a total revamp of a Fort Lauderdale stalwart. And if you’re looking for a date night spot — and your date likes their views expansive — we’ve got the spot. Go open up a Resy tab and get booking.
stupiddope.com
Miami Welcomes Art Basel 2022 for its Twentieth Year of Amazing Artistic Experiences
Although the inaugural Paris+ is just on the horizon, Art Basel is already looking forward to its Miami edition by announcing its exhibiting galleries for 2022. Art Basel Miami 2022 will celebrate 20 years in South Florida and features 283 galleries in the largest edition to date. Art Basel global...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
calleochonews.com
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
In Boca Raton, the of the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.
Miami New Times
Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits
With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
NBC Miami
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
WPBF News 25
County-by-county impacts: South Florida under risk for severe weather as Hurricane Ian approaches
Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. As Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies and approaches the state, South Florida will begin to see the effects of the storm as early as Monday, with risks of severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm watches have been issued...
Pete Antonacci, former Palm Beach County state attorney, dies at 74
Pete Antonacci, who was appointed by five different Florida governors in his decades-long career as a state servant, has died.
bocaratonobserver.com
Stonebridge Country Club
For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
flkeysnews.com
What will potential storm do to weekend weather in Miami — and that big Dolphins game?
What will potential Hurricane Ian or Tropical Depression Nine do to our weekend, the Dolphins-Bills game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, and the start of the in South Florida?. Tropical-storm-force winds could start reaching the Florida Keys and the rest of South Florida Monday night, and the rest of the state by Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s current forecast. The National Weather Service in Miami expects South Florida could feel tropical storm conditions Monday night through Wednesday or Thursday.
Click10.com
Ian continues to intensify, conditions to deteriorate in western Cuba tonight
MIAMI – Ian strengthened to a hurricane Monday morning and is continuing to intensify. The hurricane is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba with Ian expected to reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
bocamag.com
Special Report: The Housing Crisis
Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
