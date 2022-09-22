Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.

