ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jamestown Press

September 22, 2022

The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
JAMESTOWN, RI
Jamestown Press

ISLAND HISTORY

A Pawtucket man, Jim Warnock, won Rhode Island’s spearfishing championship after accumulating 134 points by shooting 26 legal-sized fish at Fort Wetherill, The Jamestown Press reported Sept. 24, 1992. The winner’s brother, Ted Warnock, won the prize for the largest fish with a 15-pound striped bass. The highest Jamestown...
JAMESTOWN, RI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.

Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Warwick, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
City
Greenville, RI
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
Valley Breeze

Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'

WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
CUMBERLAND, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#St Mary Star#The Sea Church#Greenville Pharmacy
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
FUN 107

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Turnto10.com

Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Jamestown Press

Blood drive Monday at recreation center

The local American Legion and VFW posts will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the recreation center, 41 Conanicus Ave. The drive is in honor of James McLoughlin, a Jamestown native and World War II veteran who donated blood 428 times before he died in 2015. There are six annual drives in his memory.
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...

Comments / 0

Community Policy