Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
Jamestown Press
September 22, 2022
The vice president of the town council is encouraging her colleagues to consider stricter regulations that will lead to fewer water emergencies in the future. “I have some concerns on how we were approaching it,” Vice President Mary Meagher said. She made her plea Monday as the councilors were sitting as the board of water and sewer commissioners. As the […]
Jamestown Press
ISLAND HISTORY
A Pawtucket man, Jim Warnock, won Rhode Island’s spearfishing championship after accumulating 134 points by shooting 26 legal-sized fish at Fort Wetherill, The Jamestown Press reported Sept. 24, 1992. The winner’s brother, Ted Warnock, won the prize for the largest fish with a 15-pound striped bass. The highest Jamestown...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Breeze
Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'
WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
Friday Night Blitz: Full slate as high school football season enters Week 3
Fall is officially in the air as the high school football season enters its third week.
Crews respond to hazmat situation in Pawtucket
Crews in Pawtucket are on the scene of a hazmat situation early Friday morning.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
‘Unbelievable’: Car crashes into Pawtucket business
This isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into the Pawtucket business, according to its president.
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Jamestown Press
Blood drive Monday at recreation center
The local American Legion and VFW posts will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the recreation center, 41 Conanicus Ave. The drive is in honor of James McLoughlin, a Jamestown native and World War II veteran who donated blood 428 times before he died in 2015. There are six annual drives in his memory.
Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Comments / 0