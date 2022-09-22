Rate the Trade: Jakob Poeltl to the Warriors

Could the Golden State Warriors swing a deal with the San Antonio Spurs?

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors will be returning a roster very similar to the one that won last year's championship, but could they use some help up front? In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggested a potential Jakob Poeltl deal for Golden State.

Buckley's logic was centered primarily on the uncertainty surrounding James Wiseman's ability to contribute. Acknowledging Kevon Looney's reliability, Buckley recognized Golden State is not in the market for a starting center; however, they could potentially use a solid backup if James Wiseman is not ready for consistent minutes.

As a backup center, Jakob Poeltl would certainly be one of the better options across the league. That said, the Warriors are optimistic about what James Wiseman can provide behind Kevon Looney, and will almost certainly give him a shot before filling that position via trade or other avenue.

The Wiseman situation will be one to navigate, especially with his health; however, if he can become even a fraction of what his upside suggests is possible, the Warriors will have another weapon that makes them that much more dangerous. There have been no such indications at the NBA level yet for Wiseman, but still just 21-years-old, anyone writing him off already is jumping the gun.

Being able to learn behind a true professional and champion in Kevon Looney, Wiseman should have the perfect opportunity to thrive in year three. Should things go south, then a trade for a player like Poeltl could make sense for the Warriors.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant