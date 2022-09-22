Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO