First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years
Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Return For Netflix Reboot
Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Eddie Murphy to reunite with ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ co-stars in sequel ‘Axel Foley’
Netflix has announced a number of returning cast members for upcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as police detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the franchise, which is currently in production at Netflix after they acquired the rights in 2019. As...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
I Came By director Babak Anvari to helm a new Cloverfield sequel
Another Cloverfield project is coming from producer J.J. Abrams
New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast
Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).
New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director
A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
