Tucker Carlson Takes The Cake With Dumb New Conspiracy Theory

Tucker Carlson is wondering why “no one can explain” onetime “popular president” Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

The Fox News host told his Tuesday audience that Nixon, who won 49 states in the Electoral College in the 1972 election, won by the “biggest margin ever.”

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, however, had a higher Electoral College margin of victory in the 1936 election.

Carlson’s lead-off falsehood in the segment, however, made way for his skepticism on the Watergate scandal.

“And then within a year he was disgraced, and six months later he was gone ’cause Watergate, which no one can still explain even to this day,” Carlson said.

“That was clearly driven by government agencies, including the FBI.”

You can watch a clip of Carlson’s remarks on Nixon and Watergate below.

Carlson’s claim that “no one can explain” a scandal “driven by government agencies” can use the answers given by Nixon himself.

Transcripts of White House meetings revealed Nixon “repeatedly” discussed ways to pay Watergate burglars in one meeting, The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein reported in 1972 .

Nixon told White House counsel John W. Dean III to come up with $210,000 to pay one of the burglars tasked with taking documents from the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building, according to the transcripts.

The transcripts revealed Nixon wanted to pay the burglars to “keep the cap on the bottle,” to “buy time” and “tough it through,” the newspaper reported.

The “Smoking Gun” tape of a conversation between Nixon and then-White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman also revealed the former president’s cover-up in the scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.