Daytona Beach, FL

Mysuncoast.com

A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have quiet weather for the weekend, giving us all time to get storm ready! While the American GFS and European computer models still disagree on the exact timing and track of the developing storm, this storm will become a hurricane and it will affect much of Florida. Details regarding rain amounts, storm surge, and winds depend on the final track. The “Cone of Uncertainty” on Wednesday is still 300 miles wide at this time. You can still prepare this weekend by following these steps:
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...
fox13news.com

State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
Mysuncoast.com

Models trending east putting Florida more at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
flaglerlive.com

As Hurricane Hermine Ian Gestates, King Tide Flooding Is More Immediate Concern in Flagler

Note: As late as Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Tropical Depression 9 was referred to as the developing Tropical Storm and Hurricane Hermine by many media, until the National Hurricane Center decided to assign the name of Hermine to Tropical Depression 10, in the eastern Atlantic, and Ian to what would have been Hermine. It did so ostensibly to avoid confusion between Hurricane Hermine in 2016 and Hurricane Hermine in 2022. The article below reflects the original chronology. See the more updated story here.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

