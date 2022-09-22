Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
A quiet weekend to prepare for Florida’s Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have quiet weather for the weekend, giving us all time to get storm ready! While the American GFS and European computer models still disagree on the exact timing and track of the developing storm, this storm will become a hurricane and it will affect much of Florida. Details regarding rain amounts, storm surge, and winds depend on the final track. The “Cone of Uncertainty” on Wednesday is still 300 miles wide at this time. You can still prepare this weekend by following these steps:
Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie. "This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations," DeSantis said in a prepared statement. The declaration...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: View live webcams along Florida coast, near Tampa and Gulf of Mexico
All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean, which is expected to become Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Florida is within the storm's projected path. As we wait for the official track, here are live video feeds along the Florida Coast, near Tampa. FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE...
Hurricane Fiona to bring rough surf, strong rip currents to Volusia County beaches
VOLUSAI COUNTY, Fla. — Rough surf and strong rip currents from Hurricane Fiona are expected. Volusia County Beach Safety is expecting up to 9-foot surf through Friday, and lifeguards want swimmers to be aware. Beach officials flew the red flag on Thursday, and that should continue through the weekend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
Tropical Storm Ian: Cuba, Florida residents eye strengthening system
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters said that the storm was on a track that could impact Cuba and South Florida next week. a.m. Update 7:55 a.m. Sept. 24: In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center...
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
fox13news.com
State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County eying Tropical Storm Ian closely amid beach erosion concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Florida faces a potential threat, Flagler Beach officials are keeping a close eye on the shoreline amid erosion concerns. City Manager William Whitson said they’re working with the county, using drones to monitor from the sky, specifically a stretch south of the pier north to about 4th Street.
Mysuncoast.com
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Depression forecast to become major Category 3 hurricane with sighs set on Florida
ATLANTA — A Tropical Depression swirling in the Caribbean is now forecast to become a major Category 3 storm headed for Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan said Tropical Depression 9 will slowly strengthen to a tropical storm...
New to Florida? 9 helpful tips to get you through a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking in August through October, and Florida is a bull’s-eye for hurricanes. Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD. If you are new to the Sunshine State, here are...
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for all of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens the state
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make impact as a major hurricane. Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
flaglerlive.com
As Hurricane Hermine Ian Gestates, King Tide Flooding Is More Immediate Concern in Flagler
Note: As late as Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Tropical Depression 9 was referred to as the developing Tropical Storm and Hurricane Hermine by many media, until the National Hurricane Center decided to assign the name of Hermine to Tropical Depression 10, in the eastern Atlantic, and Ian to what would have been Hermine. It did so ostensibly to avoid confusion between Hurricane Hermine in 2016 and Hurricane Hermine in 2022. The article below reflects the original chronology. See the more updated story here.
fox35orlando.com
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Comments / 1