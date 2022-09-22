1,000 bikers ready for Hawaii’s largest cycling event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From seven years old to 79, riders of all ages will be hitting the streets on September 25 for the 39th Annual Honolulu Century Ride.

The largest cycling event in Hawaii is back after a two-year hiatus for an all-day bike ride from Diamond Head to Kaaawa and back.

“This year we’re expecting a little over a thousand riders and including visitors from Japan and California, and kind of all over and of course, a very long, large number of local riders as well,” said Travis Counsell, executive director of Hawaii Bicycling League.

The Hawaii Bicycling League wants to remind drivers to share the road and make sure participants know this is not a race and to go at their own pace.

Counsell said, “we have aid stations that are manned by volunteers about every 10 to 15 miles. So there’s, you know, food, there’s water, there’s entertainment at these different stops.”

Some stops will even have malasadas!

This is a fun time to ride with family and friends, as much as, you know, a hundred miles or as little as 25 miles, up to you.” Travis Counsell

The youngest participant is seven years old and the oldest is 79 years old. Frank Smith, a 79-year-old participant said, “the first one I did was in 1977 when the Hawaii Bicycling League was having century rides, and my wife and I naively signed up to do it and it took us 11 hours and 45 minutes.”

His advice for those just starting was to “just make sure your bikes in good shape. If you’re seven years old you’re supposed to have an adult escort, so you know, just pay attention to what your folks are telling you to do and enjoy it. Get that t-shirt!”