Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
MLB
Rizzo's go-ahead HR inches Yanks closer to clinch
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge scarcely had carried his bat down the dugout steps, still chafed about being rung up on a check-swing third strike, when his attention snapped to track the flight of Anthony Rizzo’s go-ahead homer. That was appropriate, because throughout this home run chase, Judge has maintained that the focus must be on winning games.
MLB
'We’re still here': Padres steadfast despite losing WC ground
DENVER -- There are times during a baseball season when two consecutive losses barely even register. It’s a long season -- as players are quick to remind you from April through August. Sometimes, you lose a couple of close ones. No big deal. This is not that part of...
MLB
Arozarena's 6 RBIs help Rays tie Wild Card race
ST. PETERSBURG -- There was drama on the field and a buzz in the crowd Friday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays’ 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays featured lead changes, a late rally and a heroic performance by Randy Arozarena ripped straight from his October highlight reel. How...
MLB
Pujols’ 700 home runs by the numbers
The 700 home run club is one of the most exclusive in baseball, but now it has a fourth member: Albert Pujols. You don’t wallop that many homers without creating a lot of jaw-dropping numbers along the way, and that is certainly the case for The Machine. So to celebrate the latest achievement in a Cooperstown-bound career, here are seven figures that help tell the story of Pujols’ long ball greatness.
MLB
Lindor's on-field artistry shining through in '22
It was a few weeks before Francisco Lindor was traded from Cleveland to New York -- the kind of deal for a superstar player in his prime the Mets had once made for Mike Piazza -- when Lindor’s manager in Cleveland, Terry Francona, said this:. “Nobody likes having him...
MLB
Braves hit 'rut' with clock ticking in NL East race
PHILADELPHIA -- The Braves won a World Series despite having a losing record for more than half of the 2021 season and they have produced one of the game’s best records since exiting May with another losing record. The defending World Series champs might not understand the meaning of...
MLB
Could this veteran starter solve Phils' bullpen woes?
PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s 1-0 victory over the Braves, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson discussed Zach Eflin's future in the bullpen. Eflin is a starter-turned-reliever because he missed two and a half months this season with an injured right knee. He had pitched only twice out of the bullpen since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 12, but he had pitched well. He seemed like another late-inning option for Thomson, especially with the heavy usage and recent struggles from relievers like David Robertson (4.70 ERA in his past seven appearances), Seranthony Domínguez (eight runs allowed in his past two), Brad Hand (6.48 ERA in his past 10) and Connor Brogdon (9.00 ERA in his past five).
MLB
Luis Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension
SEATTLE -- For years, Jerry Dipoto’s front office coveted Luis Castillo from afar, well before he reached the Majors and blossomed into one of the game’s elite workhorses. And on Saturday, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations and his staff locked up the two-time All-Star long term.
MLB
Projecting Braves' postseason rotation plans
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If you want to have some fun over the next few days, project how you think the Braves’ rotation might look during the regular season’s final week and the early postseason rounds. There are a number of different options and the process will remain fluid as it's influenced by whether or not Atlanta wins a fifth consecutive National League East crown.
MLB
With all eyes on Judge, Trevino's dramatic hit beats Sox
NEW YORK -- The anticipation for Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run stretched through a third day, but there were fireworks of a different sort on Friday at Yankee Stadium, where Gerrit Cole was ejected and Jose Trevino delivered a tiebreaking hit late in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over the Red Sox.
MLB
Blue Jays' philosophy in tied race: 'Be ready to rock'
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s back to square one for the Blue Jays, who fell again to the Rays on Friday night in a preview of just how exhilarating -- or frustrating -- the Wild Card round could be. The 10-6 loss drew the Blue Jays and Rays even atop...
MLB
Every potential Wild Card Series matchup, ranked
As the regular season nears its end, we’ve been able to at last gain some clarity in the standings. The Dodgers have the NL West wrapped up, the winner of the NL East is going to get the No. 2 seed in the NL, and the Cardinals are in good shape in the NL Central. The Astros and Yankees have the top two spots in the AL, the Guardians have pulled away in the AL Central, and the three AL Wild Card teams, barring something especially dramatic from the Orioles, are mostly locked up. That means you can almost start filling out your bracket.
MLB
200 K's: Another first, and more history for Ohtani
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is essentially creating his own milestones. Ohtani struck out seven batters over five-plus innings to reach 200 strikeouts on the season for the first time in his career in a 4-2 win over the Twins on Friday at Target Field. Ohtani, who has 34...
MLB
Nats' plan for Gray in flux with recent rotation questions
MIAMI -- The Nationals have been keeping a close eye on Josiah Gray’s innings count in his first complete Major League season, reiterating the possibility that the 24-year-old right-hander could be shut down early because of it. But as Gray’s frames total grew to 142 2/3 in Friday’s 5-2...
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
MLB
Britton returns, eyes winning title with Yanks
NEW YORK -- In Zack Britton’s view, a significant portion of his career story has already been written over a decade-plus in the big leagues. The left-hander has earned accolades, led the Majors in categories and put his swirling signature across a substantial contract. There was only one reason...
