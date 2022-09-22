ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'It's always difficult to confront very challenging circumstances': Kentucky childcare crisis revealed in new survey data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's childcare system is fragile. That's according to new survey data released Thursday, showing more than 70% of responding childcare providers would be forced to raise tuition if American Rescue Funds run out. The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence along with Kentucky Youth Advocates, Metro United...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Louisville, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville advocates host training-series on identifying, preventing human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville advocates are inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a training series designed to fight human trafficking. According to a press release, the Office for Women, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ (LMPHW) Center for Health Equity, the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative of Catholic Charities and the Trauma Resilient Communities Project of the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods partnered together to host the training.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pyramid

Zito: Joe Biden has a Versailles problem

VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 9 months in prison for tax fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man will spend nine months in federal prison for hiding more than $1 million from the IRS. Tracy Leonard of Clarksville, Indiana, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say from 2015 to 2019 he hid income from the IRS by cashing 186 business income-related checks at a Clarksville check cashing business.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

FBI honors Louisville activist Christopher 2X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville announced Christopher 2X as its honoree for the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). Christopher 2X, while in Washington, D.C., was highlighting the work of his Future Healers program. The FBI told 2X about the award at FBI Headquarters. 2X is an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
PADUCAH, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews

When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Leadership Louisville Center announces its FY23 Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Leadership Louisville Center is sharing the news of its fiscal year 2023 Board of Directors, including Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States, serving as Board Chair, Executive Committee members, and nine new board members. The board is responsible for guiding the Center in achieving its strategic direction and fulfilling its purpose to inspire and equip leaders to be better and do better. The FY 2019-2025 strategic plan is focused on three strategic imperatives:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
