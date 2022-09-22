Read full article on original website
Firefly On The Fly: Anthems for elder emos with My Chemical Romance, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and more
Power pop punk reigned supreme on day two of Firefly, with stellar emerging artists in the mix. If there was an energy of Firefly’s Friday mainstage lineup, it was Warped Tour bands circa 2000 to 2004, playing to way more people than they ever might have at the Vans package run. All Time Low into Avril Lavigne into Weezer into My Chemical Romance was totally complimentary, if a bit samey — which is why we spent an equal amount of our day seeing what was what on other stages, from hip-hop to alt pop and beyond.
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert officially kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Residency in Las Vegas last night. Live at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater in Sin City, she sang tons of her biggest hits, like “Kerosene,” “Bluebird” and “Gunpowder & Lead,” just to name a few. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) And to the excitement of her hardcore fans, she broke out a newer tune from her most recent record Palomino called “Carousel,” which is […] The post Miranda Lambert Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “Carousel” On Opening Night Of ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency In Las Vegas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is sharing the track names from her new album. The 32-year-old actress announced "Mastermind," the 13th and final track from her forthcoming album, Midnights, in a TikTok video Tuesday. Swift presented the news as the new show Midnights Mayhem with Me. She told fans...
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
