Power pop punk reigned supreme on day two of Firefly, with stellar emerging artists in the mix. If there was an energy of Firefly’s Friday mainstage lineup, it was Warped Tour bands circa 2000 to 2004, playing to way more people than they ever might have at the Vans package run. All Time Low into Avril Lavigne into Weezer into My Chemical Romance was totally complimentary, if a bit samey — which is why we spent an equal amount of our day seeing what was what on other stages, from hip-hop to alt pop and beyond.

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO