14news.com
Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
14news.com
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
14news.com
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
14news.com
United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
14news.com
Evansville non-profit receives help from community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
14news.com
Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
WTVW
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
14news.com
Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson nonprofit now has more room to make a difference. Henderson Christian Community Outreach celebrated the opening of a new building. The organization has been serving the community since the 1980s. They give food to the community each month, as well as help people in...
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks selected as Grand Marshal for Fall Festival Main Parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced Wednesday that Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshall for the 101st annual Fall Festival Main Parade. [A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story]. The parade is set to be...
