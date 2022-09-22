ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

14news.com

Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit

United Way organizes 'Day of Caring' event in Posey Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville non-profit receives help from community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville

KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
WTVW

Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson nonprofit celebrates new building

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson nonprofit now has more room to make a difference. Henderson Christian Community Outreach celebrated the opening of a new building. The organization has been serving the community since the 1980s. They give food to the community each month, as well as help people in...
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents in Daviess County

A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

