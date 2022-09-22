Read full article on original website
Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.
Central Texas inmate on the run after fleeing cemetery shift
Brandon Hogan is reported to have escaped while working a crew shift at Seaton Cemetery.
2 dead after crash with drunk driver on Loop 340, suspect in custody: Police
A Central Texas man is in custody after being charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said.
Suspect in stable condition after Troy police officer fires weapon during pursuit
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect taken to the Baylor Scott & White hospital after a Troy police officer fired his weapon during a pursuit Sunday afternoon was listed in stable condition, the Troy Police Department said in a news release Monday. The information provided by police did not clarify...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash Sunday caused two people to die. The Robinson Police Department responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Loop 340 near West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sends helicopter to the border
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some of the arrests made at the U.S.-Mexico border this month were done with the help of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Parnell McNamara sent a specialized team down to a border county asking for help. “We never want to turn anybody down if...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter following accident where woman is killed on Loop 340
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after an accident Sunday caused a woman to die. Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to merge onto the...
Two shot dead, one wounded inside Hill County residence: sheriff’s office
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person wounded. Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 26 regarding a shooting a shooting at a residence near Carl’s Corner. The...
Waco murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge after report shows his gun not the murder weapon
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man initially charged with murder pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge after a prosecutor learned last week that the pistol the defendant used in the incident was not the gun that killed the victim. Berry Raydell Freeman, 28, was sentenced to 20 years...
Manhunt underway for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced jail inmate Brandon Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery at 333 Seaton Road. Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown...
2 found dead in Hill County, including shooter
Two people were found dead Monday in Central Texas - including the shooter, officials said.
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Police: 1 dead after 2 vehicles rollover and crash in Bell County
Two vehicles collided and rolled over, on an interstate, resulting in a driver's death in Harker Heights, police said.
Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening. The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation showed...
Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
Police: Suspect wanted in restaurant and beauty parlor thefts
A suspect is wanted for thefts at a fast food restaurant and beauty parlor in Temple, police said.
Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
