Woodway, TX

Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer. Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.
KWTX

Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash Sunday caused two people to die. The Robinson Police Department responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Loop 340 near West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to...
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
KWTX

Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
KWTX

Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening. The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation showed...
fox44news.com

Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
KCEN

Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
