Theater & Dance

SFGate

Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
MUSIC
Variety

Grammy-Winning Singer Arooj Aftab Plays Breathtaking Set in Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur: Concert Review

The Temple of Dendur in the Egyptian art wing of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most unique and visually arresting places in a city filled with them, containing the 2,000-year-old Temple itself along with other sculptures and pieces of art, a large reflecting pool and a giant, 60-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling window that extends the entire length of the hall and overlooks Central Park. It also may be the most unique and visually arresting music venue in the city. Over the years the room has hosted concerts by everyone from Interpol to the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

First Listen: Sharon Rae North sings to this "Heart of Mine"

(September 22, 2022) We’ve been following soul and jazz singer Sharon Rae North for a few years now. The talented songstress has always been a great interpreter of soul and jazz classics, and she continues that string with her newest single. “Heart of Mine” was a moderate hit for...
MUSIC
Cheryl E Preston

Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river

Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Visual Arts#Art Festival#Arts Center
ARTnews

Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award

Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Follow the Signs review – an exuberant exploration of the life of a young Black Deaf man

The music is blasting at top volume and performers moving to its electronic beat before this exuberant hour of gig theatre has even begun. It is a beguilingly upbeat start to a story that has great trauma at its centre. “Once upon a time there was a boy from down the road / He contracted meningitis at the age of two years old,” begins Chris Fonseca, its writer who signs and dances his early life story with a guileless charm, while co-writer, Harry Jardine, lends his voice as the narrator (he also directs and performs).
SOCIETY
The Week

The rise and fall of Phantom of the Opera

After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
THEATER & DANCE
Narcity USA

These Hawaiian Caricature Artists Are Roasting People In Their Drawings & TikTok Is Obsessed

A popular activity around tourist areas are getting unflattering caricature drawings that highlight people's less favorable attributes. A pair of Waikiki Beach artists in Oahu, HI goes a little bit further with its designs by greatly accentuating the characteristics of their subjects' faces or bodies, and TikTok is utterly obsessed with how they roast their customers.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

