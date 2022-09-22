Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Grammy-Winning Singer Arooj Aftab Plays Breathtaking Set in Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur: Concert Review
The Temple of Dendur in the Egyptian art wing of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most unique and visually arresting places in a city filled with them, containing the 2,000-year-old Temple itself along with other sculptures and pieces of art, a large reflecting pool and a giant, 60-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling window that extends the entire length of the hall and overlooks Central Park. It also may be the most unique and visually arresting music venue in the city. Over the years the room has hosted concerts by everyone from Interpol to the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, but...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Sharon Rae North sings to this "Heart of Mine"
(September 22, 2022) We’ve been following soul and jazz singer Sharon Rae North for a few years now. The talented songstress has always been a great interpreter of soul and jazz classics, and she continues that string with her newest single. “Heart of Mine” was a moderate hit for...
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
Follow the Signs review – an exuberant exploration of the life of a young Black Deaf man
The music is blasting at top volume and performers moving to its electronic beat before this exuberant hour of gig theatre has even begun. It is a beguilingly upbeat start to a story that has great trauma at its centre. “Once upon a time there was a boy from down the road / He contracted meningitis at the age of two years old,” begins Chris Fonseca, its writer who signs and dances his early life story with a guileless charm, while co-writer, Harry Jardine, lends his voice as the narrator (he also directs and performs).
'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway as pandemic fallout continues
Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera" will close after a record-breaking 35-year run. With the pandemic keeping audiences away, the iconic show is among many unable to stage a lasting comeback.
The rise and fall of Phantom of the Opera
After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
These Hawaiian Caricature Artists Are Roasting People In Their Drawings & TikTok Is Obsessed
A popular activity around tourist areas are getting unflattering caricature drawings that highlight people's less favorable attributes. A pair of Waikiki Beach artists in Oahu, HI goes a little bit further with its designs by greatly accentuating the characteristics of their subjects' faces or bodies, and TikTok is utterly obsessed with how they roast their customers.
TODAY.com
‘Phantom of the Opera,' longest running Broadway show ever, to close after 35 years
"The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show in Broadway history, is closing after 35 years, TODAY has confirmed. The legendary show will celebrate its 35th anniversary in January, and then say goodbye to audience in a final performance on Feb. 18 at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre, the show’s spokesperson told TODAY.
