WDIO-TV
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two...
WDIO-TV
Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman’s stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign. Dr. Rebecca Kurth in New York...
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
WDIO-TV
Planting trees can help with reducing utility costs
Planting trees in your yard not only helps the environment, but can also help with paying less in utilities. The tree canopies up above can help provide shade to protect homes from heat in the summer. Some of the trees that can help provide with cooling your home include birch,...
WDIO-TV
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: More frost likely to develop tonight
Another round of frost is likely tonight for the Arrowhead and northwestern Wisconsin. The next weather system begins tomorrow morning and bring in rainfall chances from west to east. There are slight chances for thunderstorms as well Friday and Friday night in northern Minnesota. The southerly winds shift northwesterly Saturday...
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: September 23rd
This Friday marked week four of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week six in Wisconsin. Esko and Northwestern protected their perfect records improving to 4-0 and 6-0 respectively, while Cloquet, Hermantown, Cherry and Cromwell-Wright added to their win columns. MINNESOTA: WEEK 4. Pine City 0, Esko 70 F.
