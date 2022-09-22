Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Related
foxla.com
LA County Deputy DA discusses reassignment, confirms he's 'coming for Mr. Gascón's job'
LOS ANGELES - A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer said Friday he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
Los Angeles city councilman demands answers in Rep. Karen Bass home burglary from LAPD chief, city attorney
A Los Angeles city councilman is raising questions about a burglary involving U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a mayoral candidate whose home was broken into earlier this month. City Councilman Joe Buscaino is asking Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer for answers about the theft in which only two guns were stolen despite the weapons being secure, and why Bass' guns were targeted.
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided
It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Court documents reveal who may have told Supervisor Sheila Kuehl about LASD raid
After a judge ruled the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department properly obtained warrants last week to search the homes of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia "Patti" Giggans, Eyewitness News has learned what was taken.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Victim of LA poop attack on homeless crisis: 'A gangster's paradise'
LOS ANGELES - Paul Scrivano and other business owners in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood are fed up with the city's lack of response in combating the area's growing homeless crisis. But things really took a turn when a homeless person threw a bag of poop at Scrivano outside his...
foxla.com
Buscaino questions Bass home burglary investigation by LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has a few questions about the investigation into the home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass, and he's demanding that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer provide answers. In his letter obtained by FOX 11, Buscaino talks...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court docs reveal she was tipped off before raid
New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dBkm2q.
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
foxla.com
LAUSD to provide all schools with narcan doses amid recent poisoning, overdose cases
LOS ANGELES - Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone,...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
Mother claims school ignored claims after son was beaten in alleged bullying attack in South LA
An L.A. mother claims school officials ignored her concern after her son was bullied and called racial slurs, and one incident that allegedly stemmed from bullying was caught on video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Fault along LA, OC coast could unleash huge 7.8-mangitude earthquake, study shows
You look along the coastline at its beauty and you may think about the monster underneath the water, but potentially – there is one. From Santa Monica to Dana Point there is a fault line, about 70 miles give or take, that stretches across coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties.
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles Times's neglect of crime coverage shows how left-wing activism destroys journalism
Nothing better embodies the state of criminal justice reform and the rot that liberal activism has wrought on media than the mess that is the Los Angeles Times. Politico’s deep dive into the tensions between the Times and its billionaire owner lays it all bare. It opens by recounting how a reporter wrote a fairly basic crime write-up after criminals stole two luxury watches worth $19,000. Left-wing activists piled on the reporter, Jeong Park, calling the story a “press release” for law enforcement.
foxla.com
Sheriff candidates discuss how to handle homeless crisis
Homelessness is one of LA's biggest issues. Candidates running for sheriff talk about how they plan to handle the growing problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
foxla.com
'Our city is in trouble,' Caruso says he can bring change to LA if elected mayor
"Our city is in trouble and I want to help. crime is dampening dreams, it continues to rise. Homelessness, the count continues to rise. People are scared, people are worried," stated LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Comments / 1