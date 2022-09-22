ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

LA County Deputy DA discusses reassignment, confirms he's 'coming for Mr. Gascón's job'

LOS ANGELES - A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer said Friday he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Los Angeles city councilman demands answers in Rep. Karen Bass home burglary from LAPD chief, city attorney

A Los Angeles city councilman is raising questions about a burglary involving U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a mayoral candidate whose home was broken into earlier this month. City Councilman Joe Buscaino is asking Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer for answers about the theft in which only two guns were stolen despite the weapons being secure, and why Bass' guns were targeted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Buscaino questions Bass home burglary investigation by LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has a few questions about the investigation into the home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass, and he's demanding that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer provide answers. In his letter obtained by FOX 11, Buscaino talks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles Times's neglect of crime coverage shows how left-wing activism destroys journalism

Nothing better embodies the state of criminal justice reform and the rot that liberal activism has wrought on media than the mess that is the Los Angeles Times. Politico’s deep dive into the tensions between the Times and its billionaire owner lays it all bare. It opens by recounting how a reporter wrote a fairly basic crime write-up after criminals stole two luxury watches worth $19,000. Left-wing activists piled on the reporter, Jeong Park, calling the story a “press release” for law enforcement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA

